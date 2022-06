MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline city officials are asking for input about what the future of Downtown should look like. The Moline Centre’s “Form for the Future” is looking at redeveloping those areas in and around downtown. With the construction of the new I-74 bridge finished and the demolition of the remaining bridge underway, the project started its first phase of public input in May.

