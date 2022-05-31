Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Two people wanted on unrelated felony warrants surrendered at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center over the weekend. Deputies booked 42-year-old Jessica Marie Reynolds for possession of four or more...
At least felony six warrant arrests were logged by local law enforcement officers May 31-June 1, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police officers responded to a disturbance at a Kasie Street address Wednesday morning. They encountered K C Antwan Macon. A records check by communications operators showed the 29-year-old Sulphur Springs man to be wanted on multiple outstanding charges. After the warrants were confirmed as active, Sgt. Brandon Mayes took Macon into custody at 8:33 a.m. and transported him to jail.
An Arkansas man ended up in Hopkins county jail Tuesday afternoon following brief Interstate 30 pursuit, according to arrest reports. Franklin County authorities attempted to stop a red Toyota Corolla inside of which an active assault between the driver and passenger was reported. The car did not stop. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly were alerted and spotted what they believed to be the car in question nearing the 141 mile marker on I-30 west and hit the lights on their patrol unit to try to stop the car. May 31, 2022.
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Three separate incidents allotted five drug-related arrests over the weekend for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, May 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Colony area. Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, of Hanceville (pictured above) was identified as the driver. Rufus Parker, 57, and Virginia Morgan, 58, both of Hanceville, were passengers in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. All three were placed under arrest.
Carthell Morgan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Parker was charged with possession of marijuana in...
A 27-year-old Jackson, Mississippi woman was arrested for having suspected MDMA pills, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Elijah Fite and Dan Turrentine, and Sgt. Richard Greer reported stopping a red Kia at 12:34 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, for a minor traffic infraction on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 142. Upon contact with the two occupants, Fite reported smelling a marijuana odor emitting from the vehicle. The driver reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle.
A seven-vehicle accident killed one person on Hwy 121 near the Fannin–Collin County line. Investigators say 37-year-old Eric McGarity was driving south when he drifted into the northbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle. That caused a chain reaction that involved five others. It killed McGarity, and they flew one person to a hospital. Ambulances transported six others with non–life-threatening injuries.
The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Gardner,Jacinda Marie – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Jackson,William Robert – UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE. Layton,Clinton Wayne – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND.
The Winnsboro Police Department has sent two officers to Uvalde to assist the police department as they work to handle all of their regular duties along with those brought on by the recent massacre at the elementary school. Winnsboro Chief Andy Chester, who is friends with the Uvalde Police Chief and assistant Chief sent Captain Chris Hill and Sgt Ryan Hill to assist Uvalde police.
The Hopkins County Grand Jury during the May 2022 session issued 47 indictments accusing 40 people in the charges, including at least five people named in two offenses each. More than half of the indictments were for controlled substance offenses. The remainder of the charges ranged from aggravated assault and aggravated robbery to evading arrest, tampering with evidence and firearm charges.
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 62-year-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 2324 in Rains County Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred about four miles southwest of Emory at about 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday.
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement seized nearly nine pounds of cocaine during a recent traffic stop on I-40. The stop happened at the Fayette and Shelby county line Wednesday. Officers pulled over an SUV and found 8.8 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of $500,000, hidden in...
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wylie have confirmed that an officer with the Plano Police Department was arrested in their city after a domestic disturbance.It was around 4:30 p.m. on May 22 when officers in Wylie were sent to the 800 block of Ann Drive. The person who contacted police said she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, and it had become physical.Once at the scene, and after speaking with both parties, investigators said officers determined that Zachary Petty, 30, committed the offense of assault bodily injury family violence. Petty, a Wylie resident, was arrested and booked into jail at the Wylie Public Safety Building. After further investigation into the case, on May 25 officials also obtained an arrest warrant for Petty for continuous violence against the family. After the second charge Petty turned himself in and has since been released on bond.There has been no information from Plano police confirming Petty's employment or current status with the department.Wylie police say the domestic abuse case remains under investigation.
A 53-year-old Christina, Tennessee woman was jailed in Hopkins County Saturday on a controlled substance charge, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley reported stopping an Infinity M35 at 5:55 p.m. May 28, 2022, on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 114 for an obscured license plate, which was later determined to be fake. The driver, identified as Laura Jean Simpson, agreed to let the officer search her vehicle. Talley found two hypodermic needles containing a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the officer alleged in arrest reports.
Darryl Adrian Randleston, 20, allegedly slapped, punched and choked a woman on May 6 who was eight to nine months pregnant with their child. According to a probable cause affidavit, Randleston was at the woman’s apartment on Allen Lane in Texarkana, Texas, where the couple had been aruging. Randleston allegedly became angry about a blanket and slapped the woman in the face, knocking off her glasses.
On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a Missing Persons DNA Report from UNTCHI in reference to Carey Mae Parker. It was confirmed that the remains that were recovered in October were those of Parker. In February of 2021, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is warning citizens in our community to be aware of a new phone scam going on in our area. It's sad that this happens but, here is what to be on the lookout for. According to a press release. The caller ID on your phone will...
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 30, 2022. An East Texas man was discovered to be shot and later pronounced dead last night. The Tyler Police Department dispatch received a call at around 6 a.m. about a disturbance and shots fired in the 800 block of Pinedale Place. Upon arrival on the scene, a man was discovered to have been shot.
Comments / 0