CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died in two separate crashes about two miles apart Thursday night on Interstate 57.According to Illinois State Police, around 6:25 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-57 near 183rd Street. One person died at a local hospital. About five hours later, troopers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on I-57 near Vollmer Road. Two of the vehicles were Illinois Department of Transportation trucks in an active work zone.The driver of one car was killed and the engine block was ejected from the vehicle. One IDOT worker suffered minor injuries. All lanes have reopened.

MATTESON, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO