Marvel's Avengers is big on adding cosmetics to the game that take inspiration from different heroes' various looks over the years, but more often than not, those come from older comics, not the newer ones. Any skin that might be considered newer probably came from one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, though this week's addition was an exception to that trend. The Marvel's Avengers team announced this week that Thor has now gotten his Cosmic Herald outfit in-game, the skin inspired by his drastically different look seen in 2020's Thor run from Donny Cates, Nic Klein, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO