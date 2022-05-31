ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Inter Milan to Meet With Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku to Discuss Sensational Return

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdyP9_0fvYHYKc00

Inter Milan are set to meet with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's lawyer to discuss a sensational return to the Serie A this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Inter Milan are set to meet with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's lawyer to discuss a sensational return to the Serie A this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old has struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge despite ending the campaign with 15 goals.

As per Sky Italia , Inter Milan will meet with Lukaku's lawyer on Tuesday to discuss a move.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report states that the conversation will discuss the feasibility of a potential move back to the club after a disappointing return to Chelsea.

Inter's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that his side are in 'no rush' to get a deal over the line but remain keen on re-signing the Belgian this summer.

However, Chelsea are unlikely to receive 'anywhere near' the fee that they paid for the striker last summer, a club-record £97.5 million.

Lukaku has recently left his agency following 'disappointing career advice and management'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bA2tq_0fvYHYKc00

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

When asked about Lukaku's future, and the potential of sitting down with the new owners at Chelsea, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said : “I think if he plans to talk with the owner it is not his plan to talk with me!

" It’s fair enough. Let’s see if he gets a meeting! It is his right. We will talk to anybody. We will evaluate any situation of any player including Romelu. We will see what is going to happen and what the plans are.

" That’s what it is sometimes in football, the attention is so high that sometimes it attracts situations that you don’t want to have before big matches. It’s the way it is. For me it is not a distraction and hopefully for everybody that works on the team and the team itself it is not.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the number nine, with his lawyer set to meet with his former side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Giuseppe Marotta
SB Nation

Newcastle to face Portuguese side Benfica on Eusebio Cup

Newcastle just confirmed the third friendly of their upcoming pre-season, which will be against Portuguese club Benfica. The game will take place in late July (on the 26th) as United keeps backloading their games to the latter week of the seventh month. This is the third game confirmed in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Defender

Serie A side Roma are said to be keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as Jose Mourinho looks to raid his former club. Wan-Bissaka endured a rough season for the Red Devils after playing out two good seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and the right-back has been linked with a loan move back to Selhurst Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#The Serie A#Belgian#Imago Nicolo Campo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'Ironman' Ivan Perisic is football's Benjamin Button... the 33-year-old thrived with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan and he can help Harry Kane and Co ignite, but Tottenham must beware his fiery character

Ivan Perisic has been the best full-back at Inter and in Serie A in the last year and his former team may already regret the player's decision to move to England. Perisic has chosen Tottenham and Antonio Conte to end his long career in the best possible way - with the opportunity to have an experience in the Premier League after winning titles in Germany and Italy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham confirms Pierluigi Gollini, youth team departures

Tottenham Hotspur just confirmed its first departure of the offseason. As widely expected, Italian reserve goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has left the club and returned to Atalanta at the conclusion of his season-long loan to Spurs. Gollini was brought in ostensibly to back up Hugo Lloris for a season before possibly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy