Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – From her office at Orange Beach Elementary, Principal Mary Catherine Law points to the south, then points north. “There is water at both ends of this street,” she said. “And they are entirely different bodies of water, one brackish, one more like the Gulf. Our kids can learn so much about the environment right here in this neighborhood.”

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO