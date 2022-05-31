Did You Know There Are 7 South Dakota Cheese Producers?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. This article is dedicated to my ever-patient boyfriend who didn’t bat an eye when I told him I had rush-ordered 11 boxes of frozen yogurt bars, and needed him to clear out space in the freezer ASAP. You see, I’d been hearing a lot about Yasso on social media lately, in particular their frozen Greek-style yogurt pops. I was positive they’d be delicious (hello, it’s fro-yo!), but there was no way of knowing which flavor was worth buying on repeat. Staring at my online shopping cart, I was hit with indecision: What if I left sea salt caramel off the order and that was the best one? The only thing to do was order them all and do a taste-test.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO