Delaware Valley to see record high temperatures on final day of May

Heat has softened in the Delaware Valley, but the area will see heavy downpours, thunderstorms and severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 9 p.m. for portions of southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and all of Delaware.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday begins with a mix of clouds and sun. A disturbance rolls past from the west and triggers several clusters of strong and severe storms after 2 p.m.
There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather on Thursday for Philadelphia, areas along the I-95 corridor, all of Delaware and South Jersey. Damaging winds and large hail are once again the main threats. The chance of a tornado remains low.
The storms will exit the shore some time after 10 p.m.
Remember to always have a safety plan that includes a safe spot to shelter and a meeting place after the storms have passed.
Make sure children home alone in the afternoon know what to do.
A late-spring scorcher baked the Delaware Valley on Tuesday, pairing near-record high temperatures with oppressive humidity. Tamer conditions are on deck for Wednesday with the chance of late-days storms. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and 70s overnight Tuesday, but the humidity...
PHILADELPHIA - Gas prices continue to rise across the Delaware Valley, with all three states seeing an increase Wednesday night into Thursday. According to AAA, Pennsylvania's average pre increased by 2 cents overnight, pushing the average cost to $4.80 per gallon. In Philadelphia, the average price is $4.86 with a 1 cent increase overnight.
More storms and potential flooding are set to hit parts of our area Thursday afternoon and evening. A First Alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for our area due to strong to severe storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the entire area until 9 p.m.
Forecast updated on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Scattered evening thunderstorms. Some storms will be heavy with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Mostly clear late. Low 67°. Wind: W 2-9 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Much lower humidity....
Delawareans should start preparing now for what could be a busy hurricane season. The six-month-long Atlantic hurricane season gets underway next week on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. And the National Hurricane Center in Miami predicts 14 to 21 storms this year, which could grow large enough to be named. Delaware...
PHILADELPHIA - Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have grown frustrated with the ground-shaking vibrations from ‘boom parties’ that locals say have become more common. ‘Boom parties’ happen when large groups of people gather near the Delaware River and blast music from cars that are equipped...
The Summer of 2022 officially kicked off with a bang last weekend as thousands of people rolled into Rehoboth Beach, Ocean City and the rest of the Delaware and Maryland beaches. But the fun is just getting started! We have several weeks of fun in the sun and great outdoor...
As work continues to replace the concrete deck overlay on the Sen. William Roth Bridge spanning the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, lane restrictions will be in place periodically over several months, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday. By replacing the concrete deck overlay, the Army Corps of Engineers hopes to improve the traveling surface for motorists while protecting ... Read More
Summer at the Jersey Shore is a fantastic place to be and we all want to get out and enjoy some of the many beautiful towns here at the Shore. The question is where to go, so we have another fabulous suggestion for you and your family. Maybe you have...
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents with the 484 area code or 610 area code could see changes with the addition of a new area code for local phone numbers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission issued a reminder to residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area […]
TREDYFFRIN, Pa. - Authorities say two people were hurt when a plane made an emergency landing on a Pennsylvania golf course Wednesday afternoon. The hard landing happened around 3:30 p.m. at St. Davis Golf Country Club in the Wayne section of Tredyffrin Township. Police Chief Mike Beaty told reporters that...
Let’s talk about culture shock. As I’m quickly learning, when people in New Jersey talk about cultural disorientation, it’s often about interstate rivalries: North Jerseyans apparently mock their more rural South Jersey neighbors and vice versa. Meanwhile Central Jersey fights simply to be acknowledged, do I have that right? Even as all these people live, at most, two hours away from each other?
There's nothing quite like a summer spent in New Jersey. With so much to do, don't expect to be spending a lot of time indoors. While the fresh air and sunlight hitting your face is something everybody craves once summer rolls around in the Garden State, there is one aspect of the season that people aren't excited about dealing with. The ticks are back in NJ.
German discount grocery chain Lidl is making plans to open another store in New Jersey. Lidl recently filed a preliminary site plan for a location in Freehold, according to Asbury Park Press. Although a formal application has yet to be submitted, the Freehold Township Planning Board is expecting Lidl to...
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 42-year-old Lin Zhou of Wilmington, DE. Zhou was last seen on May 31, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Zhou have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Although there are no Amish communities in New Jersey, you can find them doing business all over the Garden State. There are over half a dozen places where the Amish sell their wares or have actual markets here in New Jersey. There's probably no better place to see all that they have to offer than the Dutch Wagon Amish Market in Medford.
One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
