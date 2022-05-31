Delaware Valley to see record high temperatures on final day of May

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday begins with a mix of clouds and sun. A disturbance rolls past from the west and triggers several clusters of strong and severe storms after 2 p.m. There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather on Thursday for Philadelphia, areas along the I-95 corridor, all of Delaware and South Jersey. Damaging winds and large hail are once again the main threats. The chance of a tornado remains low. The storms will exit the shore some time after 10 p.m. Remember to always have a safety plan that includes a safe spot to shelter and a meeting place after the storms have passed. Make sure children home alone in the afternoon know what to do. Finally, download the CBS3 weather app to check the radar and be instantly alerted to severe storms in your area.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO