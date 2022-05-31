Fatal Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in New Hampshire Under Investigation

CONCORD, NH – State Police from Troop C issued a press release on Thursday asking for the public’s help in locating a missing diamond ring. On Thursday, May 26, 2022, State Police received a call reporting a family heirloom had been discovered missing along with three other rings and several pair of cuff links. Detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Troop C barracks in Keene made contact with the family. It is believed that the jewelry arrived in New Hampshire at the time of a move from out of state, however, several items have recently been discovered missing. Detectives are investigating to develop additional information and/or leads.

CONCORD, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO