ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Weech running for St. Mary's commissioner president; will face winner of GOP primary

By By Caleb M. Soptelean
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPNn7_0fvYFOFe00

A self-avowed military brat is running for St. Mary’s County commissioner president.

Natalie Weech, 46, of Piney Point filed as a Democrat for the public office on April 14. She will face the winner of the Republican Party’s July 19 primary in November.

Republicans running include incumbent Randy Guy, grocery store and newspaper owner Thomas F. McKay, planning commissioner William R. “BJ” Hall III and school board member Rita Weaver.

Weech’s dad was in the Air Force and their family moved a lot, she said, noting they lived in Prince George’s County twice while she was growing up as he was stationed at Joint Base Andrews.

Weech, a lawyer, married a man from the Bahamas, and the couple moved to Anne Arundel County in 2014. They moved to St. Mary’s County in 2019, she said. They have three children, Trevin, 26, Aris, 22, and Kailani, 9.

Her husband Ehan is a civilian supervisory engineer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, or NAVFAC, which handles the utilities at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Trevin, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, is a field artillery officer in the Army, while Aris is a medical retiree from the Air Force.

Both of Weech’s grandfathers served in the Navy, she said, highlighting her family’s extensive military background as something that would serve her well as a county commissioner.

Weech is a licensed attorney in Florida and works remotely, focusing on family law. She is also a domestic violence advocate and a St. Mary’s Housing Authority commission member.

Weech said she’s always been interested in politics.

Top areas that she would focus on include affordable housing, offering more things for youth to do and helping to ensure that basic necessities are covered. The latter includes teachers, bus drivers, health care and mental health providers.

In regard to children, Weech said adding a YMCA in Lexington Park is a good start, but she would like to see a bowling alley and roller skating rink in the county as well.

Someone who served in government she admires is the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Weech said she admires Ginsburg because she “stood up with grace” and educated people without being harsh.

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews

Comments / 0

Related
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Kelly Schulz launches Law Enforcement for Kelly coalition

Republican Maryland governor candidate Kelly Schulz launched a Law Enforcement for Kelly campaign coalition yesterday. "No other candidate in the race has received such strong and explicit backing from law enforcement leaders like Kelly Schulz has," a statement issued by the campaign said. "With the backing of seven current sheriffs, law enforcement across the state know that Kelly Schulz is the only candidate who will take action to address violent crime and who will undoubtedly stand up for and support them."
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joint Base Andrews, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Lexington Park, MD
State
Florida State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Piney Point, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
WTOP

Democratic candidates for Maryland governor stake out positions at forum

Several candidates vying to be Maryland’s next governor made their pitches to voters at a Democratic candidates’ forum in Ocean City on Wednesday night. “COVID has thrown this whole place apart,” said former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker. “We need somebody who on Day One can get in there and get the job done.”
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Sen. Ben Cardin gets a look at upgrades at the Phillips Packing House

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Maryland Senator Ben Cardin took time Tuesday to see the improvements and upgrades being made at the Phillips Packing House. The project will provide job training, a shared kitchen space, restaurants, and more. Leaders tell us the project is coming a long nicely; it is now being fully enclosed, the first tenant is in place, and they are getting ready to open their atrium this summer for programming. While there’s still more work to be done, leaders tell me the project shows much promise for the future.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUSA9

Maryland bill proposed after WUSA9 investigation now law

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bill proposed in the Maryland legislature in response to a WUSA9 investigation exposing allegations of home appraisal bias will now become law and goes into effect on October 1. Maryland HB 1097 creates a task force to study the misvalue and undervaluation of...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
People

5 GOP Candidates for Mich. Governor, Including 2 Frontrunners, Are Barred from Race for Filing Fake Signatures

Half of the Republicans running for governor of Michigan have been disqualified from the ballot after state elections officials said they submitted fraudulent signatures on their petitions. After a deadlocked vote by the bipartisan Michigan Board of State Canvassers, the candidates were deemed ineligible for the ballot. Now, at least three of them are fighting to get back in the race.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Election Returns Show State Senator Losing by Single Vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state legislator appears to have lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted Tuesday, setting up a possible recount in the race. Another state representative, who is trailing a challenger, says he will file an election contest in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mental Health#Domestic Violence#Gop#Democrat#The Republican Party#Republicans#The Air Force#Navfac#The U S Military Academy#Navy
Bay Weekly

Building a Better Bridge

On Monday, May 23, elected officials representing Calvert and St. Mary’s counties converged in Solomons to discuss the future of the Thomas Johnson Bridge. Built in 1977, the two-lane bridge connects the two counties on each side of the Patuxent River and is traversed by over 30,000 drivers each day. According to the state of Maryland, it is also one of the state’s bridges to receive a “poor” rating.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Tracking Severe Storms Across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Alert Day is underway for Thursday afternoon into the night. A strong cold front will track across Maryland, triggering strong to severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Somerset and Worcester counties until 8:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Maryland until 9 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of central Maryland and parts of western Maryland was canceled at 7 p.m. SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for most of Maryland until 9PM. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds & hail up to nickel-size will develop this...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Army
WJCL

Campaign bus of Georgia Congressional candidate crashes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A campaign bus belonging to a Democratic candidate for Congress overturned Wednesday in Savannah. The crash involving Joyce Griggs' campaign bus happened on Hunter Lane in the Southbridge neighborhood shortly before noon. Griggs faces Wade Herring in a runoff, with the winner challenging Rep. Buddy Carter...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Family To Donate Wheelchair, Raise Funds In Memory Of Son With Special Needs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Timothy “Timmy” Johnson’s parents marked his 25th birthday Wednesday by sorting through old pictures at their Howard County home.  “He fit so much into that life and blessed so many people with his presence,” Timmy’s father, Philip Johnson, said. “I just recall a person who lived a full life.” Timmy died on May 7, 25 days shy of his 25th birthday. He had cerebral palsy, a feeding and seizure disorder, an intellectual disability, and was legally blind. “Even though he had these disabilities, there was nothing stopping him from participating with his family,” Timmy’s mother, Karen Johnson, said. “We didn’t...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland’s Wild Turtles Are On The Move

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wild turtles are currently heading to their breeding and nesting sites throughout Maryland. During this time of year, wild turtles can often be seen crossing roads and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges drivers to be cautious and give turtles a “brake.”. Common turtles...
MARYLAND STATE
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
252
Followers
265
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy