Weech running for St. Mary's commissioner president; will face winner of GOP primary

A self-avowed military brat is running for St. Mary’s County commissioner president.

Natalie Weech, 46, of Piney Point filed as a Democrat for the public office on April 14. She will face the winner of the Republican Party’s July 19 primary in November.

Republicans running include incumbent Randy Guy, grocery store and newspaper owner Thomas F. McKay, planning commissioner William R. “BJ” Hall III and school board member Rita Weaver.

Weech’s dad was in the Air Force and their family moved a lot, she said, noting they lived in Prince George’s County twice while she was growing up as he was stationed at Joint Base Andrews.

Weech, a lawyer, married a man from the Bahamas, and the couple moved to Anne Arundel County in 2014. They moved to St. Mary’s County in 2019, she said. They have three children, Trevin, 26, Aris, 22, and Kailani, 9.

Her husband Ehan is a civilian supervisory engineer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, or NAVFAC, which handles the utilities at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Trevin, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, is a field artillery officer in the Army, while Aris is a medical retiree from the Air Force.

Both of Weech’s grandfathers served in the Navy, she said, highlighting her family’s extensive military background as something that would serve her well as a county commissioner.

Weech is a licensed attorney in Florida and works remotely, focusing on family law. She is also a domestic violence advocate and a St. Mary’s Housing Authority commission member.

Weech said she’s always been interested in politics.

Top areas that she would focus on include affordable housing, offering more things for youth to do and helping to ensure that basic necessities are covered. The latter includes teachers, bus drivers, health care and mental health providers.

In regard to children, Weech said adding a YMCA in Lexington Park is a good start, but she would like to see a bowling alley and roller skating rink in the county as well.

Someone who served in government she admires is the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Weech said she admires Ginsburg because she “stood up with grace” and educated people without being harsh.

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews