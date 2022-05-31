ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Silver Alert canceled for Huntington teen

By Izzy Karpinski
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, Ind. — Police in Huntington have issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old male. Officials say 17-year-old Evan Timmons is...

fox59.com

WNDU

Counterfeit money circulating in Elkhart, authorities warn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart want you to be aware of a new scam going around. Police say they’ve received several reports from business owners who have gotten fake hundred-dollar bills. These fake bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” at the top, and all have the...
ELKHART, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a shooting Saturday night in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue. The coroner’s office says Tyshawn Eaton, 20, from Fort Wayne, was taken to a local hospital where he...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police at the scene of accidental shooting involving juvenile boys

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is at the scene of a shooting involving two juvenile boys. Just after 4 p.m., Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Andrew Street. When officers arrived, they found two juveniles boys, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

Two people face charges after botched burglary

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people face charges after a botched burglary in Lafayette last week. According to police, Mary Beth Rardon and Michael Bender were arrested after the break-in at an apartment complex on North 11th Street. Police said Bender was seen going through a window into the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

State Trooper from Huntington County Retiring after 25 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is announcing that Master Trooper Jamie Hotchkiss, soon to be a 25 year veteran of the Indiana State Police, is retiring from the Department. Hotchkiss, a lifelong resident in Huntington County, is a 1991 graduate of Huntington...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

ISP investigating allegations against pastor at Warsaw church

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are now investigating New Life Christian Church & World Outreach in Warsaw. Indiana State Police have recently been made aware of allegations concerning the church. They are now asking anyone with information, either as a witness or victim, to contact the department. This...
WARSAW, IN
Fox 59

Fatal shooting in Greenwood marks city’s first homicide of year

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Nicklaus Dr. on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult who was pronounced deceased at the scene from sustaining injuries of a gunshot wound(s). Police have not identified a suspect at this time.
GREENWOOD, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police investigating allegations against Warsaw pastor

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police has taken over the investigation into years-old allegations of sexual misconduct levied against a Warsaw pastor by a woman who said she was 16 at the time. Allegations against Pastor John Lowe II of New Life Christian Church were first reported to...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Huntington ID’d

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)– A motorcycle crash left one person dead and sent another to a hospital on Monday evening, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department. Around 4:55 p.m., two people riding a Harley Davidson Electra Glide were traveling west on CR 1100 N when the driver of the motorcycle braked too hard at a 4-way intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 W.
wfft.com

One year later: Fort Wayne remembers Zent family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Thursday marks one year since the quadruple murder of Sarah Zent and her children: Carter, Ashton and Aubree. On Thursday evening, friends and family held a vigil to remember them. They’re still hurting, but are still feeling the love and support from each other...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man killed in south side shooting ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old city man shot in the chest this past Saturday night is Fort Wayne’s latest homicide victim. Tyshawn Eaton was broutht into Lutheran’s Downtown Hospital by another person or people shortly after shots were fired in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just before midnight Saturday, according to an Allen County Coroner’s release.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Indy mother hopes for safe return of teenage daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been nearly a month since Victoria Bryant last saw her daughter, Zirena Bryant. “As long as I don’t know where Zirena is, she’s not safe,” said Bryant. Bryant said her daughter was last seen on May 5 on the city’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports her last known location to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies in Fulton County crash Tuesday morning

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver has died following a crash on S.R. 14 on Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:55 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of South S.R. 14 for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the driver...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Woman’s body pulled from Eel River

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A woman’s body was pulled from the Eel River, east of North Manchester, Monday afternoon, the Wabash County Coroner’s office said Tuesday. Officials are trying to determine the identity of the woman and what caused her death. No further information...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Suspect connected to a South Bend burglary arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect, 20-year-old Desiree Peppers, on Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing a store on the 300 block of North Eddy Street on Monday. Police say they were called to a business on North Eddy Street on Monday to investigate a burglary...
SOUTH BEND, IN

