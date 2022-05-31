ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

Limerick puts open space tax question on November ballot

By Evan Brandt
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMERICK — Voters in the township will find a little something extra on their ballots in November. It is a question that will ask if they are willing to have a little something extra taken out of their paycheck to help preserve open space in the township. At...

www.timesherald.com

Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County homeless shelter to close June 30 as lease runs out

NORRISTOWN — A facility dedicated to serving adults in Montgomery County experiencing homelessness will soon find itself without a home. The Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center, situated in Building 9 on the grounds of the Norristown State Hospital, is located within an 68-acre parcel that is set to be conveyed from the state to the Municipality of Norristown. The organization will close its doors when its lease officially ends on June 30.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Ginger Kunkel is new president at Tompkins Community Bank

SPRING TOWNSHIP — Ginger Kunkel has moved into her new role as president of Tompkins Community Bank’s Pennsylvania market. Kunkel, who previously served as the bank’s chief operating officer, assumed the new role in late May. She succeeds Scott Gruber, who retired last month. In her new...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

LGBT Center to host ribbon-cutting at new satellite location in Pottstown

READING — The LGBT Center of Greater Reading announced it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception at its new satellite location in Pottstown, formally opening its doors to the community at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6. “The LGBTQIA+ population is underserved and underrepresented in Montgomery County, just...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown GoFourth! basket fundraiser set for June 5

POTTSTOWN — Pottstown GoFourth! fans are invited to gather from 1 to 4 p.m. at Iron Gate Biergarten, 230 E. High St., on Sunday, June 5, for fellowship and a basket raffle to help raise funds for the community’s Independence Day festivities. “The baskets that will be available...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Respiratory Specialists Ltd. and AblePay Health form ‘strategic partnership’

Spring Township-based Berks Schuylkill Respiratory Specialists Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with AblePay Health designed to provide its patients with savings on their out-of-pocket medical costs. Berks Schuylkill Respiratory Specialists focuses its practice on pulmonary medicine, asthma and sleep, and conducts clinical research trials. Serving patients in Berks,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville Public Library offers free public programs

The award-winning movie “Bright Victory,” starring Arthur Kennedy and Peggy Dow, was filmed right here in Phoenixville in 1950. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free in-person presentation on the filming of “Bright Victory” and the Valley Forge Army Hospital, where the story takes place, followed by a screening of the film (97 min.) on Monday, June 6, at 6:00 PM. Local author June McInerney will discuss the production of the film as well as the significance of the Army Hospital to the local community. Join us for this special event, presented on the 78th anniversary of D-Day. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/bright-victory or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Phoenixville Public Library is located at 183 Second Avenue, Phoenixville.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

PLANNING AHEAD: Memorial Day — its history and a time to remember [Column]

Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, is often remembered as the beginning of the summer season and thought of as a tribute to veterans. However, veterans are honored on the day named for them and Memorial Day actually is for those who gave their lives in U.S. military service. The history of the holiday goes back to its origin following the War Between the States, the Civil War.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

A look at holistic trends in aging

As the saying goes, “aging isn’t for the faint of heart,” which is why many of us are willing to put on a brave face and make the effort to explore ways to combat the effects of getting old. “None of us want to go down without...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Fire Chief: Pottstown home explosion was not caused by meth lab

POTTSTOWN — Officials in charge of the investigation into the Hale Street home explosion that killed five people last Thursday are not yet ready to say what the cause was, but they will say what it wasn’t. It was not a methamphetamine lab, as has been speculated relentlessly...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown mayor, schools chief among the first on scene of fatal shooting

POTTSTOWN — The fatal shooting and vehicle crash that happened on West Street Sunday occurred just minutes after, and two blocks away from, the prayer vigil for the victims of Thursday’s home explosion that killed five people. People were still milling around the parking lot of Pottstown High...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Philadelphia man charged in 2019 fatal stabbing of boyfriend in Pottstown

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is accused of fatally stabbing a Pottstown man with whom he was romantically involved in 2019 and burying his body at an arboretum. Keshaun L. Sheffield, 20, of the 6700 block of Musgrave Street, was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of first- and third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of crime and access device fraud in connection with the alleged Aug. 19, 2019, fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Rashid Young inside the Pottstown apartment they shared.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Detectives investigating fatal shooting of man in Pottstown

NORRISTOWN — Authorities are seeking information from the public as they investigate the fatal shooting of a man as he traveled in his vehicle in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Michael Markovich on Tuesday announced a joint investigation into a May 29 incident during which 22-year-old Nahmer Baird, who listed addresses in Pottstown and Norristown, was shot while traveling in his vehicle along West Street.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Man sent to prison for illegal gun possession in Bridgeport

NORRISTOWN — A Delaware man was sentenced to time in a Pennsylvania prison after he was found in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number during a traffic stop in Bridgeport. Jose Diaz Moreno, 23, of East Avon Drive in Claymont, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court...
BRIDGEPORT, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Morgan Reilly coming home with ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’

Like most musicians, actors or dancers, Morgan Reilly spent 2020 debating whether she should make a career change. Having been a professional stage actor since the age of 3, and later a singer making inroads in New York’s music scene, the COVID pandemic sent Reilly back to her parents’ house in Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Police looking for missing West Chester teen

WEST CHESTER — Police are looking for a 17-year-old West Chester woman, who was last seen May 28. West Chester Police said Lila Rose Ramirez Gabr was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. May 28 in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. She may have boarded a Septa Bus at that time and location.
WEST CHESTER, PA

