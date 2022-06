Missouri has hundreds of sites for children to get meals over the summer. Free meals are available this summer to all Missouri children age 18 and under, regardless of family income. They are also provided to Missourians age 18 to 21 that have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled. Community organizations serve the meals at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA locations, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other spots where children gather when school is not in session. To find a summer food program site near you, click HERE.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO