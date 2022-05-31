ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, KY

Veteran's Club provides free equine therapy

By Ashley N. Brown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — Memorial Day is a tough day for Veteran’s Club member Tim Daigle. “Remember, whatever happens in the barn stays in the barn,” says Daigle. The eight-year Army veteran and current Kentucky National guardsman never has to spend the day alone. Each Memorial Day,...

Sullivan University handing out backpacks full of supplies to the homeless community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sullivan University is partnering with a growing charity for people experiencing homelessness to help bring its reach to Kentucky. Sullivan has just begun the new partnership with nonprofit Backpacks for Humans. It’s a group based in Toledo, Ohio that’s working to expand to major cities all across the United States. The Backpacks for Humans mission is to collect food, drinks, toiletries, clothes and survival gear for people experiencing homelessness, then give it out to them in backpacks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Severely underweight dog recovers, gets adopted by loving family from Kentucky

CINCINNATI — A dog who came to a Cincinnati animal shelter severely underweight has recovered and has been adopted by a loving family from Kentucky. According to Cincinnati Animal CARE, Viper arrived at the shelter on May 1 weighing just 13 pounds. A foster family took Viper in and he was able to recover, put on weight and become ready for adoption.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mother changes career to become a nurse to take care of son

CINCINNATI — The nation needs nurses more than ever right now. This year, more registered nurse jobs will be available than any other profession in the U.S., according to the American Nurses Association. One mother is taking this matter into her own hands to provide her child with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Pride

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pet of the Week is a new segment on WBKO. Each week you can learn more about adoptable pets from the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society. Today’s Pet of the Week is Pride, a 10 month old Pitbull mix. Pride is such a sweet boy! He came to us as an owner who surrendered due to no fault of his own. His previous owner did not have the time for him that he deserved. Pride has done extremely well here at our facility! He is very outgoing and walks well on a leash (he likes to pull slightly). He also does very well in our dog play groups. Simply put he’s a good boy who gets along great with dogs! With that said, he is not a fan of cats! We cat tested him at our shelter and he showed aggression towards cats, this was towards kittens and adult cats.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Richardsville vendors participating in 400 mile yard sale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 400 Mile Sale is back again this year, with plenty of spots in Kentucky to shop. The event paves a 400 mile long path through Kentucky with garage sales, yard sales and small markets set up across U.S. Highway sixty 68. Among the sales was Christina Sullivan, co-owner of C&C Nursery in Richardsville.
Meet the man who keeps Derby winner Rich Strike looking his best

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Rich Strike, the longest shot, crossed the finish line first with jockey Sonny Leon in this year’s Kentucky Derby, his groom, Jerry Dixon Jr., was just as stunned as everyone else. “I had to talk to Sonny and ask Sonny like, ‘Are we really...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Cuteness alert | Zoo “baby boom” continues with kittens, joeys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Say hello to the newest babies at the Louisville Zoo. The Louisville Zoo is welcoming three Canada Lynx kittens and four Bennett’s wallaby joeys. The lynx Matilda will care for her kittens in a box that guests can watch, and people will know how many boys and girls there are in a couple weeks when they will be examined. The zoo said they don’t want to disrupt the “bonding process.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon dies at 68

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Last month, Lexington radio personality Karl Shannon spoke to Spectrum News 1 about his friendship with Naomi Judd. Today, family and friends remember Shannon for his contributions to country radio and his philanthropic efforts. Shannon died June 1. He was 68. Shannon’s son, David, announced his...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

School resource officers mandatory on every K-12 campus in Kentucky by fall

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The prospect of putting a school resource officer in every K-12 school isn’t just an idea in Kentucky, it’s a law about to take effect. A new law requiring a school resource officer on every campus has been in the works for years, but it begins on Aug. 1.
WTVQ

Boaters on Lake Cumberland remember real reason for Memorial Day

BURNSIDE, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of boaters took to the lakes and waterways this holiday for the “unofficial” start of summer. On Lake Cumberland near Burnside, people have been out getting their boats and jet skiis in the water for some fun in the sun. Safety was top of...
BURNSIDE, KY

