Chelsea, MI

Chelsea Softball 29-3 on Season; 3 Games This Week

chelseaupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jeff Connelly for the information in this story.) On Thursday, May 26, the Chelsea Softball team traveled to Adrian to play in a pre-district game against Adrian...

chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea, MI
metroparent.com

Best High Schools in Michigan? US News & World Report Weighs In

Three Michigan high schools are among the top 100 in the country, according to the new 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings — with City High Middle School in Grand Rapids rated as No. 18. The other top local schools were International Academy of Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroiter Aria Hutchinson to represent Michigan at Miss USA 2022

PORT HURON, Mich. – A Plymouth native has been crowned as Miss Michigan and will move on to represent Michiganders at the Miss USA 2022 competition. Aria Hutchinson, 23, received the Miss Michigan tiara on May 28. The competition took place at the McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center, and she competed alongside 77 other candidates.
MICHIGAN STATE
Amelia Robinson
100.7 WITL

Go Berry Picking at These 5 Mid-Michigan U-Pick Berry Farms

I am all about supporting the community and supporting locally owned businesses. When you spend your money locally, that's where it stays; local. I recently did some searching to find out where I could find Farmers Markets all across the greater Lansing area and came across 14 great ones. Which got me thinking...where can I go to pick my own berries and the like?
LANSING, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Please Provide Input For Chelsea Superintendent of Schools Search

The Chelsea Board of Education has begun the task of searching for the district’s new superintendent of schools, as Dr. Julie Helber has announced her retirement at the end of the school year. The board will be assisted by the Michigan Leadership Institute during his process, and MLI Search...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Robotics Students Demonstrate Program at Chelsea School Board Meeting

The Chelsea School District Board of Education held its May 23 meeting in Building 400 on the Washington Street Education Center (WSEC) campus to facilitate a special presentation and demonstration in the lab by the robotics team, Technical Difficulties. Students Connor Zatkovich and Wynne Van Hoek provided an overview of...
CHELSEA, MI
cleveland19.com

Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
TOLEDO, OH
visitdetroit.com

Have a need for speed? Check out the M1 Concourse in Pontiac

Located along the historic Woodward Ave. (M-1), the location offers private garages and its own private motorsports club, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor facilities and a 1.5-mile Champion Motor Speedway performance driving track. “In short, M1 Concourse is the epicenter of all things automotive in Metro Detroit, providing a place where...
DETROIT, MI
chelseaupdate.com

June 5: Final Day to Make a Donation to ‘Grad Year Campaign’

(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) June 5 is the final day of the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) “Grad Year Campaign“ that has a goal of raising $10,000. Help Build a Bulldog Future and support the Class of 2022 by donating at this link 22GradYear.
CHELSEA, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI

