Atlanta, GA

FBI questioning Republicans in battleground states over Trump's attempt to overturn 2020 election: CNN

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Hundreds of Trump supporters and gather near the Capitol Building for the Stop the Steal Rally in Atlanta, GA, on November 21, 2020.

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • FBI agents interviewed GOP officials about attempts to overturn the 2020 election, CNN reported.
  • Agents are said to be interested in certificates meant to wrongly declare Trump the winner.
  • The investigators, per CNN, are trying to establish how involved the Trump campaign was.

FBI agents have questioned Republican officials in battleground states over their contacts with the Trump campaign about documents falsely claiming Trump won the 2020 election, CNN reported.

According to the report, federal investigators spoke to GOP officials in Georgia and Michigan. It also said that grand-jury subpoenas had been issued requesting documents.

Per the report, the FBI appears to be investigating to what extent the Trump campaign was involved in the production of fake election certificates meant to declare Trump the winner.

These were produced by state Republican lawmakers and officials in an attempt to alter the results.

Patrick Gartland described his conversations with the FBI to CNN. He was appointed as a so-called fake elector in Georgia but pulled out.

Joe Biden won Georgia, but some Republicans there attempted to subvert the process by certifying their own electors, in the hope of delivering the states electoral college votes for Trump instead.

Gartland told CNN: "They just asked who talked to me. If anyone from the Trump campaign had been in touch with me. Did Giuliani talk to me? Did Trump talk to me?"

He said he had no contact with Trump or those close to him.

Insider has contacted a Trump spokesman and the FBI for comment.

The documents were produced late in 2020 by GOP officials in Georgia and Michigan and other battleground states and submitted to the National Archive.

They appointed an alternative slate of electors to submit their votes not for Joe Biden, in line with the actual election result, but for Donald Trump, who lost the election in the states. The officials who signed the certificates cited Trump's baseless election fraud claims as grounds for ignoring the actual results.

The fake certificates were obtained by watchdog group American Oversight in January.

The FBI is, according to the report, seeking to establish what role, if any, the Trump campaign had in the production of the fake certificates and what relation their production had to Trump's wider campaign to overturn his 2020 defeat.

The federal investigation is separate to one being conducted in Fulton County, Georgia, by District Attorney Fanni Williams, who is probing whether Trump and his allies broke the law as they sought to overturn Biden's victory in Georgia in 2020.

The fake certificates are also being investigated by state authorities and the House commission investigating the insurrection of January 6, 2021.

Business Insider

talk'n2myself
3d ago

in Michigan the fake electors are facing twenty years of prison time by the letter of the law, I would like to know why the AG is not doing her job and charging these people

Reply
20
Welder250151
3d ago

All of those involved in trying to steal the fair and free election of Joe Biden need to be In jail for their unarmed insurrection.

Reply
21
Johnny Showgoer
2d ago

This is the beginning of a great investigation. Go F.B.I. go get the Orange Man. Thank You D.O.J. & Merrick Garland. Vote Blue.

Reply
12
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
