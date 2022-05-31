ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ea8SG_0fvYBxqZ00

SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items .

According to the USDA, EBT cards, which are linked to SNAP accounts, can only be used to purchase:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat and fish
  • Dairy
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plant that produce food for the household to eat

Generally, food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store cannot be purchased with your EBT card. This also rules out rotisserie chicken and prepared deli foods. However, you may be able to purchase a hot meal at a restaurant using your SNAP benefits if your state participates in the Restaurant Meals Program.

The RMP is a state option that allows particular SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare a meal for themselves to buy prepared meals at restaurants with their SNAP benefits.

The SNAP recipient must reside in a state with the RMP, and all members of the household must meet at least one of the following eligibility criteria:

  • 60 years of age or older
  • Disabled
  • Homeless
  • The spouse of a SNAP recipient who is eligible for RMP

Currently, only seven states participate in RMP, including, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia. However, not all counties offer RMP, and not every restaurant participates in the program.

If you’re eligible to use your SNAP benefits at restaurants, make sure to call ahead to check whether or not that location accepts EBT cards as payment for meals.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

Comments / 3

mememememe
2d ago

Soon enough they will be letting you eat at the finest of restaurants with these cards, it’s disgusting too many times I have been at a grocery store watching these people fill up their car to the rim with expensive stuff that you wouldn’t think they would be eating on food stamps? They really need to take a hard look at who they give these benefits to because so many shouldn’t be getting them

Reply
2
larson Kalamajr
2d ago

why not . allowed a hot meal for your kids . 21 and under should get a hot meal if they can't work. broken leg or arm or neck back what ever . torn leggmints or hyper extention or some thing hurt full

Reply
2
