ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Man in police custody after 2 girls critically hurt in Belle Isle hit-and-run

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – An Ypsilanti man is in police custody in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured two girls Monday evening on Belle Isle. Michigan State Police say they have taken into custody a 23-year-old man who is believed to have...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belle Isle#Michigan State Police#Island Park#Violent Crime#Mercury
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Police arrest Ypsilanti man in hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

Police have a 23-year-old man in custody following a hit-and-run on Belle Isle that killed Gadir Saleh, 12, and injured her older sister on Memorial Day. The unidentified Ypsilanti resident allegedly drove onto the crowded island beach. The Detroit News reports:. The driver of a Mercury four-door car left the...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman kidnapped by estranged husband in St. Clair County safely recovered, police say

A missing person alert was canceled Wednesday night after a woman who was kidnapped by her estranged husband in St. Clair County was recovered safely. Michigan State Police said that as of 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Carol Durand had been safely recovered after being kidnapped less than 24 hours prior and barricaded at an Ohio hotel. Durand, 55, was reportedly taken by her estranged husband from a home in St. Clair County.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Gunfire between vehicles leaves Saginaw man with shoulder wound, police say

SAGINAW, MI — A Sunday morning shooting on Saginaw’s West Side left one man hospitalized. About 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police troopers responded to reports of shots fired between two vehicles around North Mason and Hancock streets. They arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle with fresh blood in its backseat and a handgun inside, said MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Barricaded gunman found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A barricaded gunman situation that started Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township has ended with the man taking his own life, police said. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, announcing the standoff at the Laurel Bay Apartments off of Grove Road ended with the discovery of the 37-year-old man being found dead in his home of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy