Moravia, IA

Twin Cedars Baseball To Host Moravia Tonight

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twin Cedars Baseball and Softball Squads will take on Moravia tonight. The Baseball Sabers have had a few days off with the holiday weekend and will...

www.kniakrls.com

Related
kniakrls.com

Warrior baseball, softball squads both prevail

Strong pitching carried the Norwalk baseball and softball teams to non-conference victories on Thursday night. The Warrior baseball team defeated Winterset 9-1 in Norwalk, taking control early with a five-run first inning and improving to 8-5 overall. Tucker Beving improved to 3-0 on the mound, pitching a complete game four-hitter with eight strikeouts and just one walk.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Summer Squads Pound Moulton-Udell

It was a double Saints win over Moulton-Udell on Thursday as the softball squad took down the Eagles 9-1 and the baseball squad routed Moulton-Udell 15-3. In the softball game the Saints broke open a close game in the 7th with five runs nursing a 4-1 lead. Peyton Anderson and BrieAnna Remster combined for five RBI with home runs. Saydi Benz got the win going six innings allowing one run on seven hits and striking out two. In the baseball game it was the Owen Suntken Show at the plate as he went 3/4 with six RBI including a double. Tristan Bennett got the win only going 2/3 of an inning. The Saints Softball Squad heads to the Murray Invitational this weekend.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Saber Boys And Girls Of Summer Savor Wins Over Seymour

In a season that is becoming the norm, the Twin Cedars Softball Squad, while being forced to go the distance Thursday still dominated a conference opponent defeating Seymour 7-0. Coach Zack Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports the offense took a while to get going but when it did the night ended with 11 hits led by Rylee Dunkin going 3/4 with a triple and three RBI and two stolen bases. Grace Bailey was again her spectacular self getting the win on just four hits and mowing down 11 Seymour batters. On the baseball side, the Sabers won a wild 18-11 game keyed by Devin Clark going 4/4 with three stolen bases. Kasey Clark got the win going five innings allowing three runs on nine strikeouts. Both Saber squads come back home to face Mormon Trail tonight.
SEYMOUR, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Falls to Urbandale

The Indianola baseball team fell to Urbandale 14-4 in five innings Thursday night on the road. The J-Hawks jumped all over the Indians from the start, building a 7-1 lead into the fourth innings, then scoring another seven in the fifth to pick up the win and end the game early despite the Indians dropping three in the fifth.
URBANDALE, IA
City
Moravia, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
kniakrls.com

Norwalk girls fall 1-0 in state soccer semifinal

An outstanding and memorable season came to an end for the Norwalk girls soccer team Thursday as the Warriors lost a 1-0 decision to Waverly-Shell Rock in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex. The game was broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Dutch Summer Teams Hosting Heroes Night

The Pella baseball and softball teams return to Little Hawkeye Conference action tonight against Newton, and local first responders are invited to join in on the festivities. The programs are hosting a heroes night to thank local military service members, veterans, and emergency responders, with free admission and a meal. Varsity action between the Dutch baseball and softball teams and the Cardinals will begin at 7:30 p.m.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Softball Grabs Narrow Victory Against Colfax-Mingo

The Pella Christian softball team bounced back from a sweep on Wednesday to pick up a big 3-2 road win at Colfax-Mingo to even their record at .500 on Thursday night. It would be the Tigerhawks who would get the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning as a single followed by another single two batters late put the Eagles in 1-0 hole. It didn’t take long for the Eagles to respond as in the top of the fourth inning Emri Agre, Faith Kacmarynski, and Natalie Harrill would all come in to score to give Pella Christian a 3-1 lead. Colfax-Mingo wouldn’t go away easily however, plating another run in the bottom of the fourth to pull within one, but neither team would score in the final three frames as the Eagles grabbed the narrow victory. Senior Alexa Dunsbergen grabbed the win in the circle for Pella Christian as she threw all seven innings, scattering two runs on just three hits while striking out three with no walks.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Norwalk Split LHC Baseball Doubleheader

Pella and Norwalk each took one game of a baseball doubleheader last night to open Little Hawkeye Conference play. The Dutch rallied to win the opener 10-6, while the Warriors dominated the nightcap 10-2, which was heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Norwalk jumped out to a 4-0 lead in game...
PELLA, IA
#Cedars#The Twin Cedars Baseball#Knia Krls Sports#Chase#Schroder
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball Walked Off By EBF, Softball Gets Gritty Win Over Rockets

A 13 strikeout performance by Beau Leisure went for not on Thursday as the Knoxville Baseball Squad fell to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1-0 when the Rockets got a walk off on an error to get the win as heard on 95.3 KNIA. Both Leisure and Rockets pitcher Braxton Malloy kept each other’s teams at bay for nearly seven innings with EBF threatening in the 5th with runners at 2nd and 3rd with no outs and Leisure would strike out the side to end the threat. Knoxville also got runners at 2nd and 3rd during a two out rally in the 6th but was unable to plate any of them. Panthers Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports their approach to the plate needs to be better.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Sweeps Pella Christian for First Wins of the Season

The Indianola softball team grabbed their first two wins of the season to open Little Hawkeye Conference play with a sweep of Class 2A’s #7 ranked Pella Christian Wednesday night. The Indians won the first game 7-5, before going on to win 17-6 in the second game of the doubleheader that was heard live on the KRLS3 stream at KNIAKRLS.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Sweeps Washington, Baseball And Softball Head To EBF Tonight

The Knoxville Softball Squad swept a double header over Washington on Wednesday night 4-2 in game one and dominated in game two 12-0 ending it after four innings. In game one the Panthers slowly built a 4-1 lead on the strength of Ashlyn Finarty’s six inning, five strikeout performance in the circle. In game two, the Panthers left no doubt plating eight runs in the bottom of the 1st to take firm control and allow Ciara Heffron to pitch a relaxed outing fanning six Demons while allowing just two hits in four innings of work. While the wins were nice, Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports her team still needs to have the right approach to the game, especially at the plate.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Falls to Ballard

The Indianola softball team fell to Ballard Wednesday evening on the road in a non-conference contest 3-1. The Indians got off to a quick start picking up a run in the first inning off of a Kiley Kindelspire hit, but the Bombers got a pair of runs back in the second to take the lead, and added an insurance run in the third to get to the final tally. Brynn Ortlund had two hits for the Indians, while Izzie Benge struck out four in the circle.
INDIANOLA, IA
Softball
Softball
Baseball
Baseball
Sports
Sports
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Falls to Van Meter in Baseball Action

The Pleasantville Baseball team fell to Van Meter Wednesday Night 17-1 in four innings. With the loss, Pleasantville falls to 3-3 overall 2-2 in conference play. Next up for Pleasantville will be a road double header tonight at West Central Valley starting at 5:00 pm.
VAN METER, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk sweeps Pella in softball doubleheader

The Norwalk softball team swept a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Pella Wednesday night, winning by scores of 6-0 in game one and 10-2 in the night cap, which was broadcast by KNIA3. Game one was a scoreless pitchers’ duel between Norwalk’s Zadie Wadle and Pella’s Ella Corbin until the...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Dutch Volleyball Team Hosting Summer Camps

The Central College volleyball team is set to run five different camps this summer, providing opportunities for student-athletes in grades 5-12 to work on their skills. The camps start with an Elite Skills Camp for grades 10-12 on July 30-31. Positional training and individual fundamental mechanics along with advanced ball control and decision-making/vision training will be incorporated throughout the camp. For younger athletes, there will be an Intermediate Skills Camp on August 6 for grades 8-9 and a developmental skills camp for grades 5-7 on August 5. The emphasis of these camps will be teaching and training fundamental individual skills and some team systems of the game while learning fun ways to continue to play the game. Central is also hosting a pair of team camps for local high schools on August 1-2 and August 3-4. Those camps are already at full capacity of 32 teams.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Boys Tennis Team Climbs to 1A Finals Again

For the third consecutive season, the Pella boys tennis team has had a crack at powerhouse Xavier in the Class 1A team tennis finals, and that trio of matchups has resulted in 2nd place finishes for the Dutch, including Tuesday. Pella defeated Wahlert in the morning by a 5-3 score before taking on the defending champions, only to fall by a highly competitive 5-2 margin. Among the highlights of the day was outgoing senior Caleb Briggs knocking off the 2022 1A Individual Champion Brady Horstman in straight sets to ultimately force the doubles teams to compete in the best of nine competition. Briggs finished his incredible Pella tennis career sharing a court with younger brother Jack, as the matchup ended when Pella’s #3 doubles pairing lost to the Saints. Caleb was the lone senior competing for Pella at the Waveland Tennis Courts, with five of six returning for 2023.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk baseball team sweeps Ballard; softball team falls at ADM

The Norwalk baseball team swept a home doubleheader vs. Ballard Tuesday night, winning by identical 3-2 scores – the night cap in 10 innings – to improve to 6-4 on the year. In game one, all the scoring took place in the fifth inning as Norwalk answered the...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Softball Knocks Off Albia, While Baseball Suffers First Loss

The #7 ranked Pella Christian softball team grabbed their third win of the season Tuesday night in their home opener with a 7-2 victory over Albia, while a Blue Demons comeback handed the #9 ranked Eagles baseball team their first loss of the season in a 7-6 ballgame. The Eagles...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Returned with Around the World

Thursdays in Pella returned to the square this week with games and activities. Several events highlighted included the theme of Around the World. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella. Next week’s theme is “Start Your Engines,” with a focus on the robust tradition of local races in Knoxville and surrounding communities.
PELLA, IA

