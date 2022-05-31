Twin Cedars Baseball To Host Moravia Tonight

For the third consecutive season, the Pella boys tennis team has had a crack at powerhouse Xavier in the Class 1A team tennis finals, and that trio of matchups has resulted in 2nd place finishes for the Dutch, including Tuesday. Pella defeated Wahlert in the morning by a 5-3 score before taking on the defending champions, only to fall by a highly competitive 5-2 margin. Among the highlights of the day was outgoing senior Caleb Briggs knocking off the 2022 1A Individual Champion Brady Horstman in straight sets to ultimately force the doubles teams to compete in the best of nine competition. Briggs finished his incredible Pella tennis career sharing a court with younger brother Jack, as the matchup ended when Pella’s #3 doubles pairing lost to the Saints. Caleb was the lone senior competing for Pella at the Waveland Tennis Courts, with five of six returning for 2023.
