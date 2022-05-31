ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melcher-dallas, IA

Melcher-Dallas Baseball Hosts Mormon Trail Tonight

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Melcher-Dallas boys and girls summer host Mormon Trail tonight. The Saints baseball will be looking for win number one tonight after losing to rival Twin Cedars and Moravia last week....

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Starts Murray Invitational With A Win

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad doubled up Moravia 6-3 in day one of the Murray Invitational. The Saints took advantage of two MoHawk errors to jump on top 2-0 in the 1st inning. But Saints errors kept Moravia in it throughout. Kasyn Reed, Summer Karpan, BrieAnna Remster, Peyton Anderson, Gabriella Drummondo. Brooklyn Metz, and Hayden Branson all got at least one hit. Remster got the win going six innings allowing four hits and fanning 13 batters of the 19 she faced with one walk. The Saints are back in Murray today to continue the Mustang Invitational.
MURRAY, IA
kniakrls.com

Dallas Center-Grimes Defeats Indianola Softball and Baseball

The Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes swept the Indianola boys and girls of summer Friday night, the Indians softball team falling 7-3, and the baseball squad falling 4-3 in a game heard live on 94.3 KNIA. Indianola baseball scored a run in the first inning off of an RBI single from...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Softball Walks Off Winner, Baseball Falls Against Newton

A six-run deficit and six-error effort weren’t enough to keep the Pella softball team from coming back and walking off a winner Friday evening in an 11-10 victory for the Dutch over Newton, while the baseball team couldn’t overcome early mistakes and fell to the Cardinals 5-3. Of...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball Sweeps Centerville While 4A #14 Softball Falls For The First Time

The newly minted class 4A #14 Knoxville Softball Squad suffered its first loss of the season in a 6-2 setback to Centerville on Friday. The Redettes struck first in the bottom of the 2nd, but Knoxville responded with two of its own in the top of the 3rd and the score remained tied until the 5th when Centerville plated four runs to re-take the lead it would never give up. Despite getting 11 hits on the night, the Panthers stranded 13 runners on base which nullified three Centerville errors. Jadyn Streigle pitched six innings and took the loss, striking out seven, both her and Ashlyn Finarty went 3/4 at the plate. On the other side of Centerville, the baseball Panthers swept the Big Reds in a double header 11-0 in a five inning blowout in game one as Luke Spaur threw a one hitter. The Panthers came back and won game two 6-4 with Niko Lacona getting the win and Dakota Ramsey the save. Both Panther teams are off until Tuesday with Softball hosting Bondurant-Farrar and baseball playing Gilbert at Principle Park.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Moravia, IA
City
Ferguson, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Melcher-dallas, IA
Sports
City
Dallas, IA
kniakrls.com

Saber Boys And Girls Of Summer Savor Wins Over Seymour

In a season that is becoming the norm, the Twin Cedars Softball Squad, while being forced to go the distance Thursday still dominated a conference opponent defeating Seymour 7-0. Coach Zack Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports the offense took a while to get going but when it did the night ended with 11 hits led by Rylee Dunkin going 3/4 with a triple and three RBI and two stolen bases. Grace Bailey was again her spectacular self getting the win on just four hits and mowing down 11 Seymour batters. On the baseball side, the Sabers won a wild 18-11 game keyed by Devin Clark going 4/4 with three stolen bases. Kasey Clark got the win going five innings allowing three runs on nine strikeouts. Both Saber squads come back home to face Mormon Trail tonight.
SEYMOUR, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Sweeps Pella Christian for First Wins of the Season

The Indianola softball team grabbed their first two wins of the season to open Little Hawkeye Conference play with a sweep of Class 2A’s #7 ranked Pella Christian Wednesday night. The Indians won the first game 7-5, before going on to win 17-6 in the second game of the doubleheader that was heard live on the KRLS3 stream at KNIAKRLS.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warrior Walk-Offs: Norwalk squads win thrillers over Oskaloosa

The Norwalk softball and baseball teams both won walk-off thrillers vs. Oskaloosa Friday night in Little Hawkeye Conference action at the Norwalk Sports Complex. In a game heard on KNIA-KRLS.com, the Warrior softball team defeated the Indians 3-2 in eight innings on pinch-runner Savannah Welch’s head-first slide into home plate. With runners on second and third and one out, Welch dashed home on Taylor Condon’s ground ball to third and narrowly beat the tag of Osky catcher Olivia Gordon to end an exciting, error-free contest.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Soccer Team Playing for State Title Today

The Pella boys soccer team is playing for the Class 2A state championship today after advancing in the semifinals Friday afternoon. The Dutch defeated Gilbert via penalty kicks after being tied following two overtimes, and the final score was 2-1 in a match heard live on 92.1 KRLS. State tournament soccer returns this afternoon, as Pella takes on Lewis Central for the Class 2A championship. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. today on 92.1 KRLS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mormon Trail#Twin Cedars#Knia Sports
kniakrls.com

Pella Soccer Comes Back for Overtime Win at State

A rocky start turned into a golden finish for the Pella boys soccer team, as the Dutch defeated Spencer 2-1 in an overtime state quarterfinals thriller heard live on 92.1 KRLS Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers broke away from a Dutch corner kick in the 11th minute to take an early...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Sweeps Washington, Baseball And Softball Head To EBF Tonight

The Knoxville Softball Squad swept a double header over Washington on Wednesday night 4-2 in game one and dominated in game two 12-0 ending it after four innings. In game one the Panthers slowly built a 4-1 lead on the strength of Ashlyn Finarty’s six inning, five strikeout performance in the circle. In game two, the Panthers left no doubt plating eight runs in the bottom of the 1st to take firm control and allow Ciara Heffron to pitch a relaxed outing fanning six Demons while allowing just two hits in four innings of work. While the wins were nice, Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports her team still needs to have the right approach to the game, especially at the plate.
KNOXVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball Walked Off By EBF, Softball Gets Gritty Win Over Rockets

A 13 strikeout performance by Beau Leisure went for not on Thursday as the Knoxville Baseball Squad fell to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1-0 when the Rockets got a walk off on an error to get the win as heard on 95.3 KNIA. Both Leisure and Rockets pitcher Braxton Malloy kept each other’s teams at bay for nearly seven innings with EBF threatening in the 5th with runners at 2nd and 3rd with no outs and Leisure would strike out the side to end the threat. Knoxville also got runners at 2nd and 3rd during a two out rally in the 6th but was unable to plate any of them. Panthers Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports their approach to the plate needs to be better.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball Sweeps West Central Valley; Softball Swept

The Pleasantville Baseball team scored 34 runs combined in their doubleheader sweep Thursday night of West Central Valley, winning 14-4 and 20-10 in six innings. Trevor Daggett led the offense in game two with two triples. Up next for Pleasantville, they will travel to Coon Rapids Bayard on Saturday for a tournament.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Disposes Of Another Bluegrass Conference Opponent

Another Bluegrass Conference opponent, another quick night for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad. Wednesday the Sabers blew out Moulton-Udell 14-0 in three innings. Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined to throw a three inning no hitter with Bailey getting the win striking out five of the six batters she faced. The Sabers lit up nine runs in the bottom of the 1st with Mockenhaupt going 3/3. Cristen Durian, Brooke Roby and Bailey all had two RBI. The Sabers are 4-1 and head to Seymour tonight.
SEYMOUR, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Norwalk Split LHC Baseball Doubleheader

Pella and Norwalk each took one game of a baseball doubleheader last night to open Little Hawkeye Conference play. The Dutch rallied to win the opener 10-6, while the Warriors dominated the nightcap 10-2, which was heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Norwalk jumped out to a 4-0 lead in game...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Falls to Van Meter in Baseball Action

The Pleasantville Baseball team fell to Van Meter Wednesday Night 17-1 in four innings. With the loss, Pleasantville falls to 3-3 overall 2-2 in conference play. Next up for Pleasantville will be a road double header tonight at West Central Valley starting at 5:00 pm.
VAN METER, IA
kniakrls.com

Two 410 A-Mains Tonight In Knoxville

It will be a busy night of racing at the Knoxville Raceway tonight with a regular weekly show plus the 410s will make up their feature race from opening night that was rained out. Ayrton Gennetten looks to be in both races and show continued improvement after last week’s 4th place finish, the best of 2022 at Knoxville Raceway. Gennetten tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the importance of time trials is magnified with how technical the track has been during the early part of the night.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Soccer in State Semifinals vs. Gilbert

The #1 seeded Pella boys soccer team is aiming to get to the final two of Class 2A soccer this afternoon when they take on #5 seed Gilbert. It’ll be a mix of oil and water on the pitch as the more offensive-minded Dutch take on one of the top defenses in central Iowa of the Tigers, who have given up just 10 goals on the season and shut down Marion’s Jackson Kirsch and his 55-goal season on Wednesday in a quarterfinals overtime win. Today’s victor will play Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against either Newton or Lewis Central in the 2A state championship. Pella vs. Gilbert state tournament semifinals soccer will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines, with live coverage starting at 2 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian High School Theatre Gearing Up for Return to Musical Awards

The rich tradition of excellence continued for the Pella Christian High School theater troupe in 2021-22. Pella Christian’s fall musical “Pippin” won the Outstanding Musical Production award, the high possible honor from the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards, as P.C. was only one of ten schools across Iowa to earn this honor. This the third consecutive top honor for the group from Eagle Lane. The cast will be going to Des Moines on June 18 to perform a selection from their musical.
PELLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy