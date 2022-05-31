No one hurt in early morning house fire, Lubbock police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire near 30th Street and Avenue G early Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Authorities said the call came in just after 2:00 a.m. According to a photojournalist, the home’s roof was completely burned. Fire Marshals were also on scene.

(Nexstar/Staff)

