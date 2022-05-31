ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

No one hurt in early morning house fire, Lubbock police said

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire near 30th Street and Avenue G early Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Authorities said the call came in just after 2:00 a.m. According to a photojournalist, the home’s roof was completely burned. Fire Marshals were also on scene.

    (Nexstar/Staff)
    (Nexstar/Staff)
    (Nexstar/Staff)
    (Nexstar/Staff)
    (Nexstar/Staff)

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock Fire Rescue for more details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

