No one hurt in early morning house fire, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire near 30th Street and Avenue G early Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Authorities said the call came in just after 2:00 a.m. According to a photojournalist, the home’s roof was completely burned. Fire Marshals were also on scene.
EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock Fire Rescue for more details. Check back for updates.
