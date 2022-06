Former Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette warned if the Biden administration doesn’t increase oil production in the U.S., Americans will see higher gas prices. Brouillette made the argument on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Tuesday as the national average of one gallon of gas was $4.62, according to AAA. Last year it was priced at $3.04 -- $1.58 less, as Americans continue to pay record gas prices at the pump.

