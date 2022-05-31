ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for boy’s family

By WTMJ News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The boy’s family has been located. The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help finding...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek missing man, last seen Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for missing 41-year-old John Rivera. He was last seen leaving a home near 14th and Madison on the city's south side around 1:45 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Rivera is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 205 pounds...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, woman killed at 35th and Hampton, no answers a year later

MILWAUKEE - Thursday, June 2 would have been Kenyatta Cox's 25th birthday. Instead, his mother is pleading with the public for help to find his killer. A year later, Milwaukee police are still looking for the person(s) who killed Cox and a woman as they sat in a car near 35th and Hampton in January 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of shootout between off-duty CPD officer and catalytic converter thieves

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video footage of a shootout between an off-duty Chicago Police officer and a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter in the Norwood Park neighborhood in April.Police have said, around 5:45 a.m. on April 28, an off-duty officer saw a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, and when he identified himself to the thieves, "an exchange of gunfire occurred between one of the offenders and the off-duty officer." COPA is investigating that shootout, and on Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

Shooting at Racine’s Graceland Cemetery prompts ‘critical incident’ response by police

Our news partners at TMJ4 News report that the ‘critical incident’ this afternoon at Graceland Cemetery was, in fact, a shooting during a funeral. Da’Shontay King was shot and killed by Racine Police on Friday, May 20th. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said at the time that officers were attempting to execute a search warrant on a vehicle for a felon in possession of a firearm. After a brief chase police say the man, identified as Da’Shontay King, got out and fled. During the foot chase, during which police said the officer gave “numerous” commands to stop, the man did not comply – and the officer fired their weapon near 12th and Schiller. King was pronounced dead at the hospital.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5th and Lapham homicide: Man died at scene, investigation ongoing

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, June 1 near 5th and Lapham. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man dead at the scene. Police said the victim was shot. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings leave 1 dead, 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, June 1 responded to at least six different shooting incidents. One person was killed, and four others were wounded in the shootings. Police took three suspects into custody and detained two "persons of interest." Palmer and Chambers. Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 teens arrested after Milwaukee shooting at 62nd and Villard

MILWAUKEE - Three teenagers, ages 14, 15 and 17, were arrested after they were seen in a vehicle leaving the scene of a shooting Wednesday, June 1 near 62nd and Villard. Police said the shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. A 19-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

37-year-old Green Bay woman accused of injuring, bloodying 85-year-old ex-husband

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman could be facing over ten years in prison after an alleged incident where she beat up her 85-year-old ex-husband. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 29 around 10:30 p.m., a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the 2500 block of Hillside Heights Drive for a reported disturbance. A man was reportedly bleeding from his leg and face.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

