Police search for boy’s family

Our news partners at TMJ4 News report that the ‘critical incident’ this afternoon at Graceland Cemetery was, in fact, a shooting during a funeral. Da’Shontay King was shot and killed by Racine Police on Friday, May 20th. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said at the time that officers were attempting to execute a search warrant on a vehicle for a felon in possession of a firearm. After a brief chase police say the man, identified as Da’Shontay King, got out and fled. During the foot chase, during which police said the officer gave “numerous” commands to stop, the man did not comply – and the officer fired their weapon near 12th and Schiller. King was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RACINE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO