Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder Sentenced to 27 Years

By Veronica Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Peter M. Williams sentenced Marvin Montgomery to 27 years in prison late last week after Montgomery was found guilty in a jury trial in March for felony attempted murder and felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Montgomery also has several...

Related
davisvanguard.org

Conflicting Testimony between Victim and Peace Officer in Prelim

WOODLAND, CA – The testimony of the alleged victim and a police officer conflicted at a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court, but the judge still ruled there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial. The hearing was for Michael Dunne. who is charged...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Sidhu Child Molestation Trial Goes to Jury

WOODLAND, CA – The alleged victim in the child molestation trial of David Sidhu was allowed to be in the courtroom Wednesday as final arguments were heard here in Yolo County Superior Court—the jury begins deliberations Thursday. Before the jury entered the courtroom Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Garrett...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday. The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats. At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room. The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said. Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
TRACY, CA
#Attempted Murder#Jose Gonzalez#Violent Crime#Woodland
KRON4

Alexis Gabe murder suspect killed by police

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe was killed by police June 1, according to the Oakley City Manager’s office. That suspect was Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who was killed in Washington state when the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was executing a search warrant. The 27-year-old Antioch resident allegedly charged at officers with a knife, according to a press release sent by the office.
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested following neighborhood dispute, fatal stabbing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man died and two people were arrested after a neighborhood altercation Tuesday morning, police said.Officers learned of the incident when a Fairfield man, 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez, showed up at a local hospital about 11 a.m. with a stab wound. Police were then led to a possible crime scene in the 1200 block of Willet Court. When they arrived at Willet Court, officers found 56-year-old Fairfield resident Sao Lao in the garage of a home. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Lao was pronounced dead at the scene.After gathering evidence from the scene, surveillance footage, and statements from those involved, detectives arrested two Fairfield residents in connection with Lao's death.Almendarez was taken into custody, after being medically cleared from the hospital, on suspicion of murder, police said.Another suspect, Sabrina Jo Banks, 34, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. Both were booked into the Solano County jail late Tuesday.Police did not release information about the nature of the neighborhood dispute that led to the stabbing.Anyone with information about the events from Tuesday and have not talked with a detective, please contact the investigations division at (707) 428-7600.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

88 People Arrested In Multi-Agency Gang Takedown In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Leaders in Stockton touted the success of an operation aimed at responding to the rise in gang violence involving firearms. At a press conference Thursday, Stockton police said 88 people were arrested on felony charges and 58 guns were seized during the operation. Of those 58, 12 are ghost guns and 10 are assault-style weapons. The operation is called “Hybrid Havoc” and it’s been underway for the last year, picking up steam in the fall, according to San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber-Salazar. She says it’s the largest takedown of its kind in the county’s history. RIGHT NOW: #Stockton leaders alongside CA AG @RobBonta are updating on Operation Hybrid Havoc Takedown, created to respond in a rise gang violence with firearms. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/he8d79YP8K — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) June 2, 2022 Also on hand was Calfornia’s Attorney General Rob Bonta and Stockton Police Department’s new chief, Stan McFadden.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fentanyl, Meth, Ketamine And Sawed-Off Shotgun Seized In Davis Investigation; 2 Arrested

DAVIS (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested two Davis residents on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges after a month-long investigation. Davis police say, on Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant along the 1100 block of Olive Drive. At the property, detectives recovered several guns, a large amount of ammunition, as well as drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and ketamine. One of the weapons seized was a sawed-off shotgun, which detectives say was illegally modified. Packaging material and digital scales – indicators of drug sales – were also found at the property. The two Davis residents arrested were 33-year-old Kyle Lucas and 28-year-old Isaac Trujillo. Both are facing several drugs and firearms-related charges, police say, and both are now booked into Yolo County Jail.
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

2 arrested after deadly Fairfield neighbor dispute, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with a neighbor dispute that left one man dead, Fairfield police said Wednesday. Previous coverage in the video above. The Fairfield Police Department said detectives arrested 34-year-old Sabrina Jo Banks and 41-year-old Christopher John Almandarez on Tuesday evening. Almendarez faces...
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Neighborhood fight leaves 1 man dead, 2 arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were put behind bars in connection to the killing of a Fairfield man, police said Wednesday. The Fairfield Police Department said the arrests happened after they responded to a stabbing victim at a local hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday night. Police said the stabbing was connected to a crime scene on the 1200 block of Willet Court.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe the victim of homicide, police say

OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
OAKLEY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento sees 2nd highest homicide rate in 16 years, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department’s 2021 year-end crime report shed light on the significant increase in a variety of crimes that the capital city experienced, including the 31% increase in homicides. “The year 2021 was challenging for our community and our department as saw a significant increase in homicides, shootings, assaults and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in San Leandro fatal shooting arrested in Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said. 
SAN LEANDRO, CA

