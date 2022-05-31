Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder Sentenced to 27 Years
By Veronica Miller
davisvanguard.org
3 days ago
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Peter M. Williams sentenced Marvin Montgomery to 27 years in prison late last week after Montgomery was found guilty in a jury trial in March for felony attempted murder and felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Montgomery also has several...
WOODLAND, CA – The jury trial for Mark Smith, accused in the assault of a Sacramento man in 2021, began Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court with opening arguments, and police officer and doctor testimony. The prosecution, represented by Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian, and the defense, represented by...
WOODLAND, CA – The testimony of the alleged victim and a police officer conflicted at a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court, but the judge still ruled there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial. The hearing was for Michael Dunne. who is charged...
WOODLAND, CA – The alleged victim in the child molestation trial of David Sidhu was allowed to be in the courtroom Wednesday as final arguments were heard here in Yolo County Superior Court—the jury begins deliberations Thursday. Before the jury entered the courtroom Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Garrett...
TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday.
The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats.
At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room.
The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said.
Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Oroville man was held to manslaughter charges in court on Thursday for the death of Dennis Wold, 55, of Chico during a fight on the gaming floor of the Feather Falls Casino in March. Michael Livermore, 37, of Oroville appeared in custody for the preliminary...
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was arrested in Red Bluff Wednesday morning, after being linked to two stabbings in less than a week. In the most recent case, police said he stabbed and killed his own brother. A stabbing Tuesday night at Red Bluff City Park left Jonathan Emerson,...
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe was killed by police June 1, according to the Oakley City Manager’s office. That suspect was Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who was killed in Washington state when the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was executing a search warrant. The 27-year-old Antioch resident allegedly charged at officers with a knife, according to a press release sent by the office.
Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “This morning, at 5:42 a.m., the male victim, 23, was driving past his parents’ home in the 6700 block of Everest Avenue when he saw the suspects lying in wait to commit a robbery. The victim confronted the three suspects...
FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man died and two people were arrested after a neighborhood altercation Tuesday morning, police said.Officers learned of the incident when a Fairfield man, 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez, showed up at a local hospital about 11 a.m. with a stab wound. Police were then led to a possible crime scene in the 1200 block of Willet Court. When they arrived at Willet Court, officers found 56-year-old Fairfield resident Sao Lao in the garage of a home. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Lao was pronounced dead at the scene.After gathering evidence from the scene, surveillance footage, and statements from those involved, detectives arrested two Fairfield residents in connection with Lao's death.Almendarez was taken into custody, after being medically cleared from the hospital, on suspicion of murder, police said.Another suspect, Sabrina Jo Banks, 34, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. Both were booked into the Solano County jail late Tuesday.Police did not release information about the nature of the neighborhood dispute that led to the stabbing.Anyone with information about the events from Tuesday and have not talked with a detective, please contact the investigations division at (707) 428-7600.
An MS-13 street gang member on Long Island will face life in prison after admitting to his role in two murders, and attempted murder to further a drug conspiracy, federal prosecutors announced. Brentwood resident Jonathan Hernandez, age 24, a member of the Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside (Sailors) clique of La...
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Leaders in Stockton touted the success of an operation aimed at responding to the rise in gang violence involving firearms.
At a press conference Thursday, Stockton police said 88 people were arrested on felony charges and 58 guns were seized during the operation. Of those 58, 12 are ghost guns and 10 are assault-style weapons.
The operation is called “Hybrid Havoc” and it’s been underway for the last year, picking up steam in the fall, according to San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber-Salazar. She says it’s the largest takedown of its kind in the county’s history.
RIGHT NOW: #Stockton leaders alongside CA AG @RobBonta are updating on Operation Hybrid Havoc Takedown, created to respond in a rise gang violence with firearms. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/he8d79YP8K
— Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) June 2, 2022
Also on hand was Calfornia’s Attorney General Rob Bonta and Stockton Police Department’s new chief, Stan McFadden.
DAVIS (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested two Davis residents on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges after a month-long investigation.
Davis police say, on Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant along the 1100 block of Olive Drive. At the property, detectives recovered several guns, a large amount of ammunition, as well as drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and ketamine.
One of the weapons seized was a sawed-off shotgun, which detectives say was illegally modified.
Packaging material and digital scales – indicators of drug sales – were also found at the property.
The two Davis residents arrested were 33-year-old Kyle Lucas and 28-year-old Isaac Trujillo. Both are facing several drugs and firearms-related charges, police say, and both are now booked into Yolo County Jail.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with a neighbor dispute that left one man dead, Fairfield police said Wednesday. Previous coverage in the video above. The Fairfield Police Department said detectives arrested 34-year-old Sabrina Jo Banks and 41-year-old Christopher John Almandarez on Tuesday evening. Almendarez faces...
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were put behind bars in connection to the killing of a Fairfield man, police said Wednesday. The Fairfield Police Department said the arrests happened after they responded to a stabbing victim at a local hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday night. Police said the stabbing was connected to a crime scene on the 1200 block of Willet Court.
OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
Above: Andrew Aguiar (L) and Shirley Horton (R) | Roseville PD. Roseville Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a recent fatal shooting off North Sunrise Avenue. 21-year-old Andrew Aguiar of Sacramento is reportedly facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department’s 2021 year-end crime report shed light on the significant increase in a variety of crimes that the capital city experienced, including the 31% increase in homicides. “The year 2021 was challenging for our community and our department as saw a significant increase in homicides, shootings, assaults and […]
SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said.
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams previously gave the officer who shot and killed Sean Monterrosa a notice of intended discipline he would be terminated. However, an outside hearing officer has now recommended otherwise.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield police officers found a man dead in a garage on Tuesday in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Sao Loa. Police learned of the incident after a stabbing victim showed up at a local hospital. Officers then responded to the 1200 […]
Comments / 0