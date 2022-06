Denise Kinney, president of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, recently announced several additions and transfers within the residential real estate firm's management team. Polly Purnell-Norris has been named the managing broker of the Wilmington/Autumn Hall office. Polly started her real estate career in 1996 and previously owned and operated two real estate companies. She joined Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage as an associate manager in 2019 after moving to the Wilmington area and was later promoted to the position of co-managing broker of the Autumn Hall and midtown offices. “Polly has done nothing but excel since she joined us and we are thrilled to have her in this role,” Kinney said in a news release.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO