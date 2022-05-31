ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Multi-sport workout

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get your workout on and...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Dinos & Dragons coming to Baltimore!

See dinosaurs and dragons at a new event coming to Baltimore. The DINO & DRAGON STROLL is a fun tour that lets up walk-thru and gets up close to life-like and life-size Dinosaurs AND Dragons!
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Youth cosmetology workshop for girls in Baltimore

A youth cosmetology workshop, which features, hair care, skin care and nail care, is coming to the Baltimore area this summer. Founder India McCleod tells us more about the workshop and how to get other young girls involved.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shining Star Power at the Baltimore Comedy Factory

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One of the most influential rising stars of this generation will be shining his light at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Social Media Sensation and Comedian Desi Banks joined us live in studio to share more about his show.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
foxbaltimore.com

Code Orange Alert As Hot & Humid Conditions Remain In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Heat and humidity continue to be an issue Tuesday. A code orange air quality alert is in effect with the hot temps expected. People who are sensitive should limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity. The large ridge of high pressure stays on top of...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Top Weather Weekend Coming Up in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. June 3 — Beautiful weather just in time for the weekend!. For the final day of the work week, we'll see a welcome change with plenty of sunshine and highs in the less humid low 80s. This break from the heat and humidity...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas wins top award in college lacrosse

WASHINGTON (WBFF) — The top individual award in college lacrosse is headed back to College Park. Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas has been named the men's recipient of the Tewaaraton Award, joining Jared Bernhardt (2021) and Matt Rambo (2017) becoming the third player in program history to do so. The Sykesville native and former Boys' Latin standout is Maryland's all-time leader in points scored (340) and goals (205). Wisnauskas played a huge role in the Terps' national championship with two goals and two assists in the 9-7 win over Cornell.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament to be played in Baltimore through 2025

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a successful first year in Charm City, the CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament will extend its run in Baltimore through 2025. "I personally could not be more excited that the CIAA has found its home in Charm City at the Royal Farms Arena for the next three years,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a release. “The tournament provides an opportunity for the City, State, local businesses, and our communities to come together to highlight Black excellence by providing an incredible tournament experience. The CIAA Tournament staying in Baltimore is a win for all involved. It generates a strong economic impact for our city each year and greatly benefits students who attend or are looking to attend historically Black colleges and universities.”
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Planet Fitness
foxbaltimore.com

Sunscreen protection for infants

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Infants' sensitive skin is vulnerable to serious burns, but sunscreen can be more harmful as there are a greater risk of side effects. The Food and Drug Administration and the American Academy for Pediatrics recommend keeping your infants younger than 6 months out of direct sunlight.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Preparing for 2022 Hurricane Season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Preparing for Hurricane Season is a top priority as this season forecasts above-average storm activity threatening increases in power outages. President and CEO of Generac Power Systems Aaron Jagdfeld shares how we can better prepare.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Cecil County remains unclaimed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person who played the Maryland lottery in Cecil County will be $1 million dollars richer once they claim their prize. The very valuable lottery ticket was sold on May 21 at the Star Gas Mart on West Main Street in Rising Sun. As of this morning, no one had contacted the Maryland Lottery saying that they were the winner.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men drown in Maryland waters over Memorial Day weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed the drowning deaths of two men over Memorial Day weekend. A 37-year-old man boating in the Potomac River drowned Monday on Memorial Day. The drowning occurred in an area south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge a little before 6...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man sought in stabbing attack

It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County man is first heat-related death of 2022, says MDH

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health says the first reported heat death of 2022 is a 65-year-old man from Baltimore County. “As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can result in serious ailments and even death,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan in a news release. “During hot weather, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy