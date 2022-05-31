Multi-sport workout

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health says the first reported heat death of 2022 is a 65-year-old man from Baltimore County. “As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can result in serious ailments and even death,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan in a news release. “During hot weather, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease.”
