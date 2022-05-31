Multi-sport workout

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a successful first year in Charm City, the CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament will extend its run in Baltimore through 2025. "I personally could not be more excited that the CIAA has found its home in Charm City at the Royal Farms Arena for the next three years,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a release. “The tournament provides an opportunity for the City, State, local businesses, and our communities to come together to highlight Black excellence by providing an incredible tournament experience. The CIAA Tournament staying in Baltimore is a win for all involved. It generates a strong economic impact for our city each year and greatly benefits students who attend or are looking to attend historically Black colleges and universities.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO