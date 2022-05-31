ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of the Times Union about...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman

WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman about New York's 19th Congressional District race and how both candidates stand on an assault weapons ban, background checks and other gun control items. Current Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and current Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro are running to replace now-Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about New York Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's comments opposing gun control following multiple mass shootings last month. They also discuss a move by Union College to reinstitute a mask mandate following a late-semester COVID-19 surge.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wamc.org

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the push for gun control laws in the wake of yet another mass shooting and recent comments by United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen admitting she underestimated inflation. Dr. Chartock also discusses a push by environmental groups for Fast Food companies to remove PFAS chemicals from packaging and WAMC's latest Locked Box challenge.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

City leaders call on state, federal lawmakers for gun reforms

As the hours tick by on the last scheduled day of the legislative session in Albany, municipal leaders across New York are urging state and federal leaders to do more to address gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas. This week, New York Governor Kathy...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town Of Union, NY
Government
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Government
wamc.org

Congressional Corner with Niki Thran

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is facing a primary challenge in his U.S. Senate bid. In today’s Congressional Corner, Democrat Niki Thran speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded May 23.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Congressional Corner with Christina Nolan

Roe v. Wade appears to be on borrowed time. In today’s Congressional Corner, former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, a Republican candidate for Senate in Vermont, wraps up her conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded May 17.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Times Union#Wamc#Suny
wamc.org

NY lawmakers act on gun control measures following recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas

Two-and-a-half weeks after a shooting in Buffalo killed 10 people, the New York State Legislature is adjusting the state's gun laws. Bills approved in the Senate and the Assembly and supported by Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul require a permit going forward to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. No one under 21 would be granted a permit, which would require a safety course and a background check.
BUFFALO, NY
wamc.org

NYS Sen. Martucci won't seek reelection

First-term New York State Senator Mike Martucci announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection after all. The Hudson Valley Republican was set to take on State Senator James Skoufis, a Democrat of the current 39th District, in the new 42nd District. The district, drawn by a court-appointed special master, includes a large portion of Orange County, excluding the City of Newburgh and Villages of Walden and Montgomery.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wamc.org

Bethlehem Student to Compete in Poetry Out Loud National Finals

Nine high school students from across the country will compete in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals on Sunday, June 5. The competition, which is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and state arts agencies, encourages students from Grades 9-12 to study poetry through recitation — by performing it. After several state and regional competitions earlier this year, the winner of the virtual final will take home not just the title of "National Champion," but a $20,000 prize.
BETHLEHEM, NY
wamc.org

Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 5/31/22

Today we talk about wildlife you might in your own backyard. We welcome a new guest to the show. Jeremy Hurst is the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He'll take your calls about the critters in your neck of the woods. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy