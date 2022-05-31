Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union

Nine high school students from across the country will compete in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals on Sunday, June 5. The competition, which is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and state arts agencies, encourages students from Grades 9-12 to study poetry through recitation — by performing it. After several state and regional competitions earlier this year, the winner of the virtual final will take home not just the title of "National Champion," but a $20,000 prize.

BETHLEHEM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO