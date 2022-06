A new restaurant that has been posting tantalizing messages on Facebook since late April will open its doors this month. El Mariscal, promising the tastes of Nayarit-style Mexican seafood, will occupy the space that formerly housed Churrasco at 1319 Military Cutoff Road in Landfall Center. The social media posts tout the restaurant’s fresh oysters, seafood soup and other seaside favorites from Nayarit, a small state on Mexico’s western coast. Blessed with fertile soil and a moderate climate, the area is known for its agricultural products and its abundant seafood.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO