ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Abandoned, Underweight Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philadelphia’s Hunting Park Neighborhood

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Hla4_0fvY8v9H00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team is caring for a horse that was found wandering through Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section. Neighbors living along North Darien Street gave it food and water until the ACCT Philly could get there to pick it up on Monday afternoon.

It’s not yet clear where the horse came from.

He is now being called Darien.

“Darien is resting comfortably tonight, we are so thankful to the people who cared after seeing him abandoned. He’s very underweight and will need some TLC, and we are reaching out to our rescue partners about him as Philly is no place for a horse of course!” ACCT Philly tweeted.

The ACCT says Darien will not be up for adoption as he will need additional medical rehabilitation.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

Malnourished Stray Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philly Now Rehabbing At Quakertown Rescue

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The stray horse found wandering in Hunting Park this week is now being nursed back to health. The animal care and control team transferred the horse to a farm in Bucks County. “We like to have them out in the pasture, able to spread their legs and graze and be a happy horse,” executive director of Last Chance Rescue Jackie Burke said. Darien the house is making himself comfortable at his new home in Quakertown. He was found wandering the streets of Hunting Park earlier this week, but will now be rehabilitated at Last Chance Rescue. “He’s definitely going...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WHYY

‘The time is now’: Philly animal shelters seek volunteers and ‘forever homes’

Philadelphia is full of cats and dogs awaiting their forever home — and the time to help is now. “If you’ve been waiting for a time to bring an animal into your home, now is the time,” says Allison Lamond, the volunteer and community outreach coordinator for PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. “It is when you’re seeing so many animals coming into the shelters. Not only are we having a hard time, but shelters throughout the area, throughout the country are having a hard time.”
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Day 1: Marking Juneteenth With a Block Party

Juneteenth will once again be marking the start of the Wawa Welcome America festival that brings 16 days of family fun and learning to Philadelphia. Here's the free events you can expect to see on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Free Admission to African American Museum in Philadelphia. Wawa is partnering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
CBS Philly

Then And Now: A Look At How Philly Pride Started And How Far It Has Come 50 Years Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — June is Pride Month across the country and this year, Philadelphia Pride celebrates its 50th anniversary. While the city is home to some of the nation’s first gay rights protests, Pride didn’t start until a few years later, and it was only after the LGBT community said enough is enough. While gay rights demonstrations at Independence Hall made history in the mid-’60s, it wasn’t until 1969 that Stonewall, a bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village, grabbed national headlines. “Police came in and basically raided the bar and terrorized us,” Mark Segal said. “It was unlike anything anybody in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Massive Flames At Port Richmond Junkyard Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Massive flames, a lot of smoke and dozens of cars were ablaze in a junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section Thursday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane around 5 p.m. The black smoke could be seen for miles. Video from the Citizen app shows drivers going by were watching it on their commute. There is no word on what started the fire. It was placed under control at 5:35 p.m., according to officials.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Streets Of Philadelphia#Underweight#The Animal Care#Control Team
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Restaurants, Bars Face Beer Shortage Due To Delivery Delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For people looking to enjoy a beer at the bar, well the beverage of your choice might be out of stock and it could be that way for a little while due to delivery delays. At O’Neals Pub in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood, the flow of beer is slowing down. Managing partner Greg “Spoonie” Rand says if he ran out of a certain beer in the middle of the week, he used to be able to get another delivery the next day. Now he may have to wait until the following week. “You used to be able to order and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Kicks Off Pride Month With 1st Of Hundreds Of Events, Return Of Center City Sips

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pride Month kicked off Wednesday and around the country, Pride flags are being raised to support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Philadelphia is kicking off its Pride Month as well, and the month-long celebration began Wednesday as did summer-long Sips. Sips is like a citywide happy hour. Things are slowly picking up at the Uptown Beer Garden. Sips is put on by the Center City District to get workers to spend some time in the city after their workday. This is the first Sips in two years because of the pandemic, and Pride is also back after a two-year hiatus. “There’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Vigilante group accused of harassing homeless

Ex-Philadelphia detective found guilty of sexual assault. A former Philadelphia police detective was found guilty of manipulating three male witnesses into committing sexual acts. Philip Nardo was found guilty of rape, stalking, official oppression and attempted sexual assault. As a result of this investigation, numerous homicide convictions were reexamined and several were overturned due to Nardo's sex crimes and misbehavior. Nardo will be sentenced in August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Roots Picnic Returns To Philadelphia For First Time Since 2019 This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic will return for the first time since 2019 this weekend in Philadelphia The two day event kicks off Saturday at The Mann Center. More than 60,000 fans will attend the two-day event. This year, there will be four stages spread throughout the expanded campus at The Mann. It’s going to be a great show.  Here’s some of the headliners:  Mary J. Blige will join forces on stage with The Roots in what’s being described as a “once-in-a-life time” set. R&B singers Summer Walker, and Philadelphia’s own Jazmine Sullivan will also perform. They are just a few of the artists taking the stage over the two-day festival. Click here to learn more about the lineup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

National Doughnut Day: Where to Indulge in the Philly Area

Friday, June 3 is National Doughnut Day! Here are a few spots in the Philadelphia area where you can take advantage of the free food, promotions or try a new treat from a local business to celebrate the delicious occasion. Duck Donuts. In stores on Friday, Duck Donuts is giving...
CBS Philly

American Airlines’ Luxury Bus Service Adding New Routes From PHL Airport To Atlantic City, Allentown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Friday, American Airlines will be adding new routes from Philadelphia International Airport to Atlantic City and Allentown by transporting passengers in luxury coach buses. Lakshman Amaranayaka, American Airlines’ vice president of Philadelphia operations, said, if not for the coach buses, they wouldn’t have been able to provide direct service to Philadelphia for families living near the Jersey Shore and Allentown. “Now we can bring seamless service from those cities to Philadelphia and about the world,” Amaranayaka said. “We’re really excited to do that.” Passengers booked their tickets just like they would do for a regular flight, go through security...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy