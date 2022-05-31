ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says ‘Nyet’ to any more visits from hundreds of members of Congress

By Ariana Figueroa
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
In this file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces. The video was shown at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (J. Scott Applewhite/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of members of Congress are permanently banned from visiting Russia , in retaliation for passing economic sanctions on the country after it invaded Ukraine in late February.

The list includes nearly 1,000 Americans, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with celebrities such as actor Morgan Freeman, executives such as Microsoft President Brad Smith and government leaders such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial ‘rules-based world order’ on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities.”

Congress cleared $40 billion in aid to Ukraine earlier this month, the second multi-billion-dollar package since the beginning of the war in late February.

Of the 963 people banned, more than 230 are Republican and Democratic members of Congress. Top congressional leaders also made the list, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland.

Those on the list in the 27 States Newsroom states include:

Alaska

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R)

Arizona

Rep. Andy Biggs (R)

Rep. Greg Stanton (D)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D)

Rep. David Schweikert (R)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R)

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D)

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R)

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D)

Colorado

Sen. Michael Bennet (D)

Rep. Ken Buck (R)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R)

Rep. Diana DeGette (D)

Rep. Jason Crow (D)

Rep. Douglas Lamborn (R)

Rep. Joe Neguse (D)

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D)

Florida

Sen. Marco Rubio (R)

Rep. Bill Posey (R)

Rep. Lois Frankel (D)

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)

Rep. Scott Franklin (R)

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R)

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R)

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D)

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D)

Rep. Michael Waltz (R)

Rep. Daniel Webster (R)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R)

Rep. Carlos Gim é nez (R)

Rep. Neal Dunn (R)

Rep. Val Demings (D)

Rep. Greg Steube (R)

Rep. Darren Soto (D)

Rep. John Rutherford (R)

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R)

Rep. Ted Deutch (D)

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R)

Rep. Kathy Castor (D)

Rep. Charlie Crist (D)

Rep. Kat Cammack (R)

Rep. Al Lawson (D)

Rep. Brian Mast (R)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D)

Georgia

Rep. Rick Allen (R)

Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. (D)

Rep. Nikema Williams (D)

Rep. David Scott (D)

Rep. Austin Scott (R)

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D)

Rep. Buddy Carter (R)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R)

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R)

Rep. Lucy McBath (D)

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R)

Rep. Jody Hice (R)

Idaho

Sen. Mike Crapo (R)

Sen. Jim Risch (R)

Rep. Mike Simpson (R)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R)

Iowa

Sen. Joni Ernst (R)

Rep. Cindy Axne (D)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R)

Rep. Randall Feenstra (R)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R)

Kansas

Rep. Sharice Davids (D)

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R)

Rep. Tracey Mann (R)

Rep. Ron Estes (R)

Louisiana

Rep. Garret Graves (R)

Rep. Mike Johnson (R)

Rep. Troy Carter (D)

Rep. Steve Scalise (R)

Rep. Julia Letlow (R)

Rep. Clay Higgins (R)

Maine

Sen. Angus King (I)

Rep. Jared Golden (D)

Rep. ​​Chellie Pingree (D)

Maryland

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D)

Sen. Ben Cardin (D)

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D)

Rep. Anthony Brown (D)

Rep. David Trone (D)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D)

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D)

Rep. John Sarbanes (D)

Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D)

Rep. Andy Harris (R)

Michigan

Sen. Gary Peters (D)

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R)

Rep. Tim Walberg (R)

Rep. Fred Upton (R)

Rep. Jack Bergman (R)

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D)

Rep. Haley Stevens (D)

Rep. Dan Kildee (D)

Rep. Andy Levin (D)

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D)

Rep. Lisa McClain (R)

Rep. Peter Meijer (R)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D)

Minnesota

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D)

Rep. Angie Craig (D)

Rep. Betty McCollum (D)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D)

Rep. Peter Stauber (R)

Rep. Dean Phillips (D)

Rep. Tom Emmer (R)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R)

Missouri

Sen. Roy Blunt (R)

Rep. Cori Bush (D)

Rep. Ann Wagner (R)

Rep. Sam Graves (R)

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D)

Rep. Billy Long  (R)

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)

Rep. Jason Smith (R)

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R )

Montana

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R)

Nebraska

Sen. Deb Fischer (R)

Rep. Don Bacon (R)

Rep. Adrian Smith (R)

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R) (resigned)

Nevada

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D)

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D)

Rep. Steven Horsford (D)

Rep. Dina Titus (D)

Rep. Mark Amodei (R)

Rep. Susie Lee (D)

New Hampshire

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D)

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D)

Rep. Chris Pappas (D)

New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker (D)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D)

Rep. Frank Pallone (D)

Rep. Albio Sires (D)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D)

Rep. Andy Kim (D)

Rep. Donald Norcross (D)

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D)

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D)

Rep. Chris Smith (R)

New Mexico

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D)

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D)

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R )

North Carolina

Sen. Thom Tillis ( R)

Rep. Alma Adams (D)

Rep. David Price (D)

Rep. David Rouzer (R)

Rep. Deborah Ross (D)

Rep. Ted Budd (R)

Rep. G.K. Butterfield  (D)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R)

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R)

Rep. Greg Murphy (R)

Rep. Kathy Manning (D)

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R)

Rep. Richard Hudson (R )

Ohio

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D)

Sen. Rob Portman (R)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D)

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R)

Rep. Troy Balderson (R)

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D)

Rep. Steve Chabot (R)

Rep. Shontel Brown (D)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R)

Rep. David Joyce (R)

Rep. Bill Johnson (R)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R)

Rep. Warren Davidson (R)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D)

Rep. Mike Carey (R)

Oregon

Sen. Ron Wyden (D)

Sen. Jeffrey Merkley (D)

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D)

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D)

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D)

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D)

Pennsylvania

Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D)

Rep. Susan Wild (D)

Rep. Mike Kelly (R)

Rep. John Joyce (R)

Rep. Fred Keller (R)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D)

Rep. Dwight Evans (D)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D)

Rep. Mike Doyle (D)

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R)

Rep. Matt Cartwright (D)

Rep. Conor Lamb (D)

Rep. Dan Meuser (R)

Rep. Scott Perry (R)

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D)

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R)

Tennessee

Rep. Tim Burchett (R)

Rep. Mark Green (R)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R)

Rep. David Kustoff (R)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D)

Rep. Jim Cooper (D)

Rep. John Rose (R)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R)

Virginia

Sen. Tim Kaine (D)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D)

Rep. Rob Wittman (R)

Rep. Don Beyer (D)

Rep. Bobby Scott (D)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R)

Rep. Bob Good (R)

Rep. Ben Cline (R)

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D)

Rep. Elaine Luria (D)

Rep. Donald McEachin (D)

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D)

Wisconsin

Sen. Ron Johnson (R )

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R)

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R)

Rep. Ron Kind (D)

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R)

Rep. Bryan Steil (R)

Rep. Gwen Moore (D)

Rep. Mark Pocan (D)

Rep. Scott L. Fitzgerald (R)

The post Russia says ‘Nyet’ to any more visits from hundreds of members of Congress appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

