PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saving a dollar is becoming harder with prices constantly going up. The newest expense is going to be the price of electricity. Starting Wednesday, those rates go up. A big reason is that the price of natural gas is also up. West Penn customers will now pay 8.19 cents per kilowatt-hour, and Duquesne Light customers will pay 9.36 cents per kilowatt-hour. It's recommended that you shop for your electric provider to save money. "You've got to look at each deal, you have to do a little bit of homework. When you are ready, make that change," West...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO