Billings, MT

Gradually warming but showers and storms pop up again

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
While mountain showers linger Tuesday morning, clearing is on the way for the afternoon. Not as windy as Monday, but still breezy east of Billings through the day.

A gradual warming trend with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s builds in for the rest of the week.That is about average for early June.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day, with best chances over high terrain. Rain becomes a little more widespread by Friday afternoon with some thunderstorms. Some of these storms could generate small hail or pockets of heavy rain.

Rivers and streams will start to run colder and faster as spring runoff increases. There is some localized flooding nearer the mountains from the weekend's heavy rain and snow. Use care.

