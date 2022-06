COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man, woman, and five kittens are safe after Columbus firefighters rescued them from a second-floor apartment Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the fire at Eighth and Reed streets around 8:15 a.m. Columbus Police officers who were already on the scene told firefighters two adults were in a window on the second floor and the only exit was in heavy flames.

