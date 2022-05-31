Sartell Holding Into Service Ceremony For New Fire Truck
SARTELL -- You're invited to watch Sartell's new fire truck get put into service...minnesotasnewcountry.com
SARTELL -- You're invited to watch Sartell's new fire truck get put into service...minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0