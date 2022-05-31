ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell Holding Into Service Ceremony For New Fire Truck

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
SARTELL -- You're invited to watch Sartell's new fire truck get put into service...

Annual Sartell Summerfest Returns June 11th

SARTELL -- Sartell's annual summer celebration is back in full force next week. Summerfest is scheduled for June 11th. The festivities include the Granite Logistics Parade starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be an alternate route this year due to road construction on County Road 1. Libertyville will be held...
SARTELL, MN
New Medical Health Spa Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- What started as an idea earlier this year, has now blossomed into a business. Elite Vitality is a new medical spa which opened in Sartell last month. Owners Hanni Lyon, Sara Montreuil, Tayler Reller and Torri Reller have always had a passion for helping others. Montreuil says after...
SARTELL, MN
Fatal Waite Park Car Fire Under Investigation

WAITE PARK -- An investigation continues into a fatal car fire early Monday morning. Just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Waite Park police and fire responded to a car fire in the 1500 block of county road six. Waite Park Police say a car was fully engulfed in flames when authorities...
Residents Ask FBI to Investigate Fatal Car Fire

WAITE PARK -- More than a dozen residents are asking for the FBI to step in and investigate a recent fatal car fire as a hate crime. Residents and community leaders joined CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Friday demanding increased transparency in the death investigation of 32-year-old Musa Sabriye.
Elevate Dance Studio Opens in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- There’s a new dance studio opening in Sauk Rapids. Elevate Dance Center is open at 115 Division Street in Sauk Rapids for classes in many different types of dance (hip-hop, jazz, ballet, lyrical, tap, strength and stretch) along with master classes and private lessons. Owner Shantelle...
