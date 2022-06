Frank L. White was/is familiar to millions of people all over the world as the “Cream of Wheat” man, with his likeness on every box. Cream of Wheat made its debut in 1893, packed in handmade boxes with the image of an African-American chef on the cover. It was an artist's drawing of a chef from Chicago, Frank L. White, according to White himself.

