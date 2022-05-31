ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ameren Illinois: Higher Energy Bills Anticipated This Summer

 3 days ago

Many residents in western Illinois should expect higher energy cost this...

WCIA

St. Joseph spill leaving community with questions

UPDATE The St. Joseph – Stanton Fire Protection District said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has identified the chemical as a food-grade dextrose syrup. IEPA will be following up with the Illinois Department of Transportation for continued cleanup. ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — People in St. Joseph were left with questions after an overnight chemical […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
War of words: Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidates get heated during ABC debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Thursday was the first time all six Republicans hoping to challenge Gov. JB Pritzker in November participated in a televised debate together. With less than a month before the primary election, this might be one of the only times voters will see the GOP candidates go head-to-head about their priorities for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Catalytic converter bill is ready to be signed into law

An Illinois bill aiming to reduce catalytic converter thefts is set to go into law soon. In January Representative Paul Jacobs introduced House Bill 4734 that requires recyclers to keep records of the vehicles recycled catalytic converters came from. That bill stalled in the Senate which lead to some changes...
ILLINOIS STATE
Anderson & Swanson Dispatcher Bill Signed Into Law

Emergency dispatchers will now have access to many of the same services and benefits as other first responders, due to legislation sponsored by local State Senator Neil Anderson of Andalusia. The bill was sponsored in the House by local State Rep. Dan Swanson. The legislation, which was initiated by a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
Illinois Law Says You Must Clean Up Grass After Mowing

If you are in charge of lawn maintenance, whether you rent or own, there is an important law you must remember. This isn't a suggestion or common courtesy. This is an absolute must if you're mowing alongside any public roadway. And, while it may seem tedious and "not that big of a deal" it must be done. Failing to do is dangerous and illegal.
Vehicle registration fee to be reduced for seniors

A measure reducing the vehicle registration fee for older Illinoisans was signed into law this month. Grundy County Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce says the measure will reduce the vehicle registration fee for senior vehicle owners and their spouses from $24 to $10 if they qualify or have been approved for benefits under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability Property Tax Relief Act.
County Fair Season Underway This Week in Illinois

The county fair season kicks off this week in Illinois. First out of the gate is the Greene County Fair in Carrolton where Jerry Joyce is county fair board president. The Macon County Fair in Decatur also opens this week. ***Report Courtesy of farmweeknow.com***
ILLINOIS STATE
Potentially severe thunderstorms forecasted for parts of Illinois

As a cold front moves into the area it brings with it an increased potential for severe weather May 31, according to the National Weather Service. "A cold front will slowly sag southeast through the day with showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the boundary," an NWS forecast read. "A slowing trend in the southeast progress of the front favors dry conditions during the daylight hours for most locations along and south of I-70. Northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois will be the focus for strong to severe thunderstorm potential this afternoon."
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Afternoon & Evening

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As is often the case during the Spring, an incoming cold front will bring an opportunity for strong to severe storms across Central Illinois Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Illinois with a Slight Risk (level 2 threat on a scale of 1-5) for severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
PEORIA, IL
2 men charged in connection with Ill. burglaries

Ambulance services in southern Illinois are suffering from a shortage of employees. Marybeth Niederkorn joins us to talk about the records available at the Archive Center and how the public can make use of them. Jackson This Week 6/1/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An overview of what's new in...
JACKSON, MO

