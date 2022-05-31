Ameren Illinois: Higher Energy Bills Anticipated This Summer

(The Center Square) – As gas prices continue to soar around the country, some states are taking action with sizable tax breaks. But in Illinois, little is being done, critics say. At $5.27 a gallon Thursday, Illinois is one of seven states in the country with the average price...
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Ameren Illinois customers will be seeing an increase in their utility bills this month, and it's not just because you'll have that A/C running with the high temperatures. Ameren Illinois announced, starting in June, customers will see their power bill getting higher. The company said because...
The company that plans to convert the E.D. Edwards coal plant in Bartonville into a battery-storage facility will receive over $40 million in state grants as an incentive to do so. The Bartonville plant is one of five chosen for the state’s Coal-to-Solar Energy Storage Grant Program. The operators of...
UPDATE The St. Joseph – Stanton Fire Protection District said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has identified the chemical as a food-grade dextrose syrup. IEPA will be following up with the Illinois Department of Transportation for continued cleanup. ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — People in St. Joseph were left with questions after an overnight chemical […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Thursday was the first time all six Republicans hoping to challenge Gov. JB Pritzker in November participated in a televised debate together. With less than a month before the primary election, this might be one of the only times voters will see the GOP candidates go head-to-head about their priorities for Illinois.
An Illinois bill aiming to reduce catalytic converter thefts is set to go into law soon. In January Representative Paul Jacobs introduced House Bill 4734 that requires recyclers to keep records of the vehicles recycled catalytic converters came from. That bill stalled in the Senate which lead to some changes...
Emergency dispatchers will now have access to many of the same services and benefits as other first responders, due to legislation sponsored by local State Senator Neil Anderson of Andalusia. The bill was sponsored in the House by local State Rep. Dan Swanson. The legislation, which was initiated by a...
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
If you are in charge of lawn maintenance, whether you rent or own, there is an important law you must remember. This isn't a suggestion or common courtesy. This is an absolute must if you're mowing alongside any public roadway. And, while it may seem tedious and "not that big of a deal" it must be done. Failing to do is dangerous and illegal.
A measure reducing the vehicle registration fee for older Illinoisans was signed into law this month. Grundy County Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce says the measure will reduce the vehicle registration fee for senior vehicle owners and their spouses from $24 to $10 if they qualify or have been approved for benefits under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability Property Tax Relief Act.
The county fair season kicks off this week in Illinois. First out of the gate is the Greene County Fair in Carrolton where Jerry Joyce is county fair board president. The Macon County Fair in Decatur also opens this week. ***Report Courtesy of farmweeknow.com***
Apparently, due to a number of factors Armadillos are migrating further north which is why the animal that is famously southern can now be found in the Land of Lincoln, and if you see one you should report it. According to an article from fox2now.com, Armadillos are now breeding in...
This one HAS TO have these Illinois cops...pissed. ChicagoTrib. Fabian Ochoa, Jose Miguel Espinoza, and Rafael Martinez were being watched...Law enforcement had a good beat of these guys and were waiting on the right moment to swoop in and bust them, they did. 2,300 pounds of marijuana worth about $6...
A popular Youtuber known for his statistics and wide knowledge of states, cities, and towns here in America, put together a list of the best cities to live in here in the USA. Illinois is the only Midwest state to have a city on this list, but hey it came in at number 1!
A new report has come out grading the 116 hospitals in the Land of Lincoln, good news there was only one F grade and even better news over 30 hospitals received A grades, so what grade did your local hospital get?. Grading of the hospitals in Illinois has been done...
As a cold front moves into the area it brings with it an increased potential for severe weather May 31, according to the National Weather Service. "A cold front will slowly sag southeast through the day with showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the boundary," an NWS forecast read. "A slowing trend in the southeast progress of the front favors dry conditions during the daylight hours for most locations along and south of I-70. Northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois will be the focus for strong to severe thunderstorm potential this afternoon."
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As is often the case during the Spring, an incoming cold front will bring an opportunity for strong to severe storms across Central Illinois Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Illinois with a Slight Risk (level 2 threat on a scale of 1-5) for severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Ambulance services in southern Illinois are suffering from a shortage of employees. Marybeth Niederkorn joins us to talk about the records available at the Archive Center and how the public can make use of them. Jackson This Week 6/1/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An overview of what's new in...
