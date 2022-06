HARNED – Five athletes from Breckinridge County will be representing Breckinridge County in the KHSAA State Track Championship Meet on Friday (6/3). The meet will be held at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility. Gates open for the events at 8 AM in Lexington. Ava Phillips will compete in the Girls Discus at 9 AM; Natalie Henning will compete in the Girls’ Long Jump at 9 AM and the Triple Jump at 10:30 AM. Isabel Grimes will participate in the Girls’ 400 Meter Dash at 11:45 AM then 800 Meter Dash at 12:30 PM. Elizabeth and Isabell Grimes, Natalie Henning and Tracy Denson will compete in the Girls’ 4 x 400 Meter Relay at 1:40 PM. All times Eastern and are based upon the KHSAA website which could vary by event. This is the first year Breckinridge County High School has had a track team.

