Watertown, NY

Watertown golfer heading to states

By Mel Busler
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Golfer Jillian Draper of Watertown is preparing for state competition after winning individual honors in the Section III tournament last week. Draper placed first out of 99 golfers who took part last Tuesday at the Section III state qualifier at Kannon Valley Country Club in...

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Frontier League holds golf championships

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Some of the best high school golfers in the area took advantage of ideal conditions in the Thousand Islands to vie for a league championship. Close to 80 golfers took part in the Frontier League golf championships at the Thousand Islands Country Club on...
WELLESLEY ISLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville, NY, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was born on March 24, 1964, in Watertown, NY, son of Raymond and Donna (Daniels) Warren, and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1982.
DEPAUVILLE, NY
vigourtimes.com

Lynsey Smith leaving CBS6 Albany

June 2, 2022Updated: June 2, 2022 11:32 a.m. Lynsey Smith is leaving CBS6 Albany. She made the announcement this week on her social media channels. Her last day is June 3. “Three years ago, you welcomed this Southern girl with open arms and let me tell the stories that matter to you. I appreciate each and every single one of you who’ve made my time in NY remarkable,” wrote Smith on Facebook. “You’ve brought me some of the greatest memories I’ll hold onto forever … except for the snow, the snow I’d very much like to forget.”
ALBANY, NY
wwnytv.com

Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River, NY, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 24, 1975, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark D. and Kathy L. (Besaw) Hudson. Greg graduated from Carthage Central School in 1993, and...
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown, NY
Sports
wwnytv.com

Scott D. Arnold, 52, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott D. Arnold, 52, of SR-411, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Born on August 19th, 1969 in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Gary and Adelia Dèon Arnold. The family moved to Natural Bridge, NY, when Scott was young and he attended Carthage Central School. He later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in 2016 from Ashford University, majoring in Applied Behavioral Science & Organizational Psychology. Scott worked for Champion International, Deferiet, NY, until its closure. Then he worked for HP Hood, formerly Crowley Foods, LaFargeville, NY, for a time. He was most recently a Front Desk Clerk at Otter Creek Inn, Alexandria Bay, NY. He had a love for music, playing in many local bands throughout the years as a drummer. He was also involved in the local “Upstate Musicians” group, bringing local musicians and bands together across the north country. Scott was an all-around great guy. He loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to help people and would do so when given the chance. He wanted to be the good in the world and instilled this in others. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community as a whole. Survivors include his daughter, Amber Goodenough and husband, Jeremy, LaFargeville, NY; his son, Brandon Arnold, Philadelphia, NY; the mother of his children, Charleen Arnold, LaFargeville, NY; his companion, Kim Morrison, LaFargeville, NY, and her children, Kayla, Watertown, NY and Drew, FL; a granddaughter, Emersyn Goodenough and “his little buddy”, Mateo; his mother, Adelia Arnold, Nova Scotia; his brother, Brian Arnold, Watertown, NY; his sister, Brenda Hubbard, Watertown, NY; a sister-in-law, June Arnold, Natural Bridge, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His father and a brother, Leland Arnold passed away previously. A Celebration of Life will be 12 pm, Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the LaFargeville American Legion. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Olive Paddock: A lasting legacy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Paddock Family has been instrumental in the development of Watertown. Most know their legacy through the Paddock Arcade, but Olive Paddock... holds a tight grip on the history of the entire county. “Olive Amilia Wheeler was born in 1835 here in Watertown,” said Toni...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of 294 Wade LaFrance Road, Akwesasne, Que. Began his journey to the Skyworld on May 30th, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Harvey was born in Massena, NY on July 21st, 1980. The son of Harvey Arquette Sr (Marlene), and Lola Sawatis (Arquette), and dear twin brother to Jake Arquette.
AKWESASNE, NY
wwnytv.com

James C. Ives, Sr., 74, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - James C. Ives, Sr., 74, of Henderson, passed away May 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Ives was born April 15, 1948, in Malone, NY, son of Kenneth N. and Annette (Charland) Ives. He graduated from Chateaugay High School and the Watertown School of Commerce. Mr. Ives was an active-duty Army Reservist, for twenty years, stationed on South Massey St. in Watertown.
HENDERSON, NY
wwnytv.com

Joan Helen Starr (née Carney), 84, formerly of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Joan Helen Starr (née Carney) of Lehigh Acres, FL, passed away at the age of 84 on May 15, 2022. Born in New York City, NY, Joan was the only child of Helen F. Carney and Thomas W. Carney. She and her family lived in Jackson Heights, Queens, where she grew up playing the piano, ballroom dancing and attending The Mary Louis Academy. She would go on to attend the State University of New York at Potsdam and graduated in 1969 with a bachelor of arts in secondary education and history.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Get ready for General Brown Weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Brownville’s big event: General Brown Weekend. Organizer Daniel Connor said most of the activities will be at the Brown Mansion. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News At Noon. The festivities officially kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, June...
BROWNVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Richard E. Holder Sr., 79, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard E. Holder Sr., 79, of Brownville, NY, passed away May 27, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 6, 1943, in Watertown, NY, son of Elmer and Rose (Sanford) Holder, and he attended Brownville schools. He married Linda A. Frasher,...
BROWNVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

STAR Center moves to Samaritan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A medical treatment facility in Watertown is moving to Samaritan Medical Center. The STAR Center for Symptom Treatment and Relief will close on June 30. The center, which provides palliative care, will relocate from Washington Street to the Walker Center for Cancer care and be...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Frederick D. Sayyeau, 73, of Champlain

CHAMPLAIN, New York (WWNY) - Frederick D. Sayyeau, 73 of Champlain, NY, passed away April 15, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of the North Country. Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
wwnytv.com

Barbara A. Hanno, 83, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Hanno, 83, of 7722 East State St., Lowville, died Monday morning, May 30, 2022, at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville following a brief illness. Barbara was born on May 13,1939 in North Hampton, OH, the daughter of the late Glenn and Marion...
LOWVILLE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Washington Street Building Demolished, Saratoga Candy Co. Relocated

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Washington Street building that housed the Saratoga Candy Company for nearly a quarter of a century was demolished last week. A new, multi-story mixed-use hotel/residential development is targeted for the space. “It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to my O. G. baby store after 23 years,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Carolyn M. Hartman, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn M. Hartman, 92, Watertown, widow of Sanford “Sandy” Hartman, passed away Sunday evening on May 29th, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided. Graveside services will be held for the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

David W. Waite, 80, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David W. Waite, 80, of Karcher Estates, Castorland, formerly of Champion, died Monday morning, May 30,2022 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. David was born on December 25,1941 in Champion, the son of the late Merritt and Helena (Fitzgerald) Waite. He was a 1960 graduate of Carthage Central High School. David served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He married the former Linda A. Boni on February 3,1968 at the Champion Methodist Church. Linda died on July 18, 2013. David worked on area farms before learning the trade of carpentry. He started out with Lehman & Zehr Construction which gave him valuable knowledge in the home building arena. He eventually became a self-employed carpenter, building may homes and businesses in the north country. He is survived by two daughters: Beth Duncan of Columbus, GA and Amy Waite of Snellville, GA, five sisters: Irene Astafan, Castorland, Sarah Walseman, Carthage, Ellen Remington, Castorland and Helen Morrisette and Martha McCarthy, both of Cape Vincent, six brothers: Duane of Watertown, George of Champion, Ernest of Watertown, Paul of Castorland, Jerry of Atlanta, GA and John of Houston, TX. A special niece, Laura McCallops of Black River and numerous other nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his three brothers, Herbert, Howard, and Harold Waite and two sisters, Evelyn McCallops and Mary Greenwood. In keeping with Dave’s wishes, burial with military honors will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Champion at 12:30pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the burial at 1:00pm at the Hillbilly Inn, Pleasant Lake. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
CASTORLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

Memorial Gathering honoring the life of Janice C. Hagelund, 90

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Gathering honoring the life of Janice C. Hagelund, 90, will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Parishville Park, #2 Pavillion. Jan’s service will begin at 1:00 PM, everyone is welcome and her family respectfully invites you to share time with them after her service for laughter, reflection, and friendship with a BBQ luncheon.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Christine A. Whitmarsh, 71, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the care of her family and hospice. Her family will have a Celebration of Life held at the Russell Fire Hall on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
RUSSELL, NY

