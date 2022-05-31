ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Boats still on the water, regardless of gas prices

By Ethan Stein
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Regardless of higher gas prices this year, Americans still used boats and cars to get away during Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, 8.3 percent more Americans are expected to have traveled this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year. Those who traveled will have spent...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Flora Pool opens June 3rd; free shuttle service starts

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 3rd, Flora Pool will open for the 2022 season, and with it a free Flora shuttle service. Daily admission is $2 for children aged 4-17, $4 for adults aged 18-61, and $2 for seniors aged 62 and older. Children 3 and under are free.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Lost Island Waterpark opens Friday, theme park opening delayed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Lost Island Waterpark opens for the summer Friday in Waterloo. However, Lost Island staff said it is pushing back the opening date for the new theme park due to construction delays. The park is now expected to open on June 18. Lost Island staff said it...
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cars
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Dubuque, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in Cascade building fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night. In a press release, officials said multiple fire departments responded to the fire at a building at 206 1st Avenue. Crews said there was heavy smoke coming from the building, but they were able to...
CASCADE, IA
KCRG.com

Davenport woman wins $50,000 from scratch ticket

CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Lottery announced a Davenport woman has won the top prize in the “Explore Iowa” scratch ticket game. Christine Sanders won $50,000 on the $5 scratch game. She bought the winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart on North Harrison...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque leaders kick off ‘Riverboat Twilight’ event

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Dubuque leaders held a ribbon-cutting, to welcome a new riverboat stop in the city. The Ceremony was held at Port of Dubuque Ice Harbor and featured a ship that’s a replica of a classic Victorian steamboat. Riverboat Twilight ships will travel down the...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at 12:37 pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was called to the Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen for a report of a possible fire. Crews arrived on the scene to find extreme heat and heavy smoke. The fire eventually broke through the roof with flames as high as 20 feet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sugar#Vehicles#Americans#Aaa
KCRG.com

Staying Comfortable

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gorgeous weather continues. Look for any isolated evening showers to come to an end. The clearing sky results in mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Highs stay comfortable in the 70s with dew points remaining in the 40s. Scattered rainfall chances return to the forecast just in time for the weekend. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Vaccines trial targets variants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids City Councilwoman, Ashley Vanorny, continued to be a part of a clinical trial to determine how best to prevent COVID-19. She has already been a part of two clinical trials for the original doses and a booster shot for Pfizer, but this trial was for a vaccine specifically preventing serious diseases like the omicron variant.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

A new program in Waterloo wants to get future teachers into the workforce sooner, to help with the teacher shortage in the state. Linn County Deputy returns to Coggon Casey’s for first time since shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the first time since a Linn County Sheriff's Deputy...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission tables Linn County casino discussion

Clinic at the Univ. of Iowa is working to offer students mental health support after tragedies. This is a series of assessments that determine the district's strengths and weaknesses are while responding to a tragedy. Rally against gun violence happening in Washington Park this weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. It's...
LINN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KCRG.com

Cascade apartment fire victim identified

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the person who died in an apartment fire in Cascade on Wednesday night. In a press release, officials said the apartment’s resident, Christian Wagner, 39, of Cascade, died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire. Fire crews...
CASCADE, IA
KCRG.com

Ottumwa man dies in Mahaska County construction accident

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa man died Wednesday after being pinned by a piece of equipment at a construction site in Mahaska County. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of Highway 92, where the highway crosses the North Skunk River and the bridge is under construction.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle making dangerous and unsafe passes caused a crash in southwest Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon. An Iowa State Patrol trooper encountered a vehicle making unsafe passes and traveling at a high rate of speed at 16th Ave SW and 80th St. SW near Highway 30 and Highway 100. The driver of the vehicle continued east on 16th Ave SW. The trooper was a “good distance behind the driver trying to catch them” when the driver of the alleged offending vehicle proceeded through the intersection of 16th and Wiley Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Apartment structure fire displaces family in NE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:52 pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of Glass Rd. NE for a report of smoke with smoke alarms going off in an apartment. Crews on scene found light smoke in an apartment coming from the vent...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Great June weather continues, showers possible late tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great June weather continues today! Plan on highs to hit the upper 70s once again with a few lower 80s also possible. Late tonight, a warm front arrives and may generate a few scattered showers, especially over the northern half of the area. This is also the case going into tomorrow morning as well, with very little chance of rain farther south. Tomorrow night, there may be somewhat of a better chance of scattered showers and storms across the area, but even that activity may wind up being fairly limited in terms of getting beneficial rainfall. Looking ahead to Sunday, much like Saturday, a few scattered storms may be around, though it’s not a washout for anyone. Look for cooler temperatures to build into next week as highs stay into the 70s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy