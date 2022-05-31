ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Coopers Beach in Southampton ranks third best in the US

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

One of Long Island’s beaches has been named one of the top in the country.

DrBeach.org has named Coopers Beach in Southampton the third best in the country.

The beach beat out others in California, Cape Cod and even Hawaii.

The only two beaches that ranked higher than Coopers Beach are in North Carolina and Florida.

