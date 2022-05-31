ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Preparing students for high school and beyond

By Demi Gough
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Transitioning from middle school to high school is...

Baltimore City Public Schools student dies while on field trip in Cecil County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools student died Tuesday while on a field trip in Cecil County, the school system said. Andre Riley, a spokesman for the school system, said the seventh-grade student at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School had a medical emergency while attending a field trip at NorthBay Adventure Camp in Northeast.
BALTIMORE, MD
Youth cosmetology workshop for girls in Baltimore

A youth cosmetology workshop, which features, hair care, skin care and nail care, is coming to the Baltimore area this summer. Founder India McCleod tells us more about the workshop and how to get other young girls involved.
BALTIMORE, MD
More Maryland school board candidates putting focus on gay, gender identity issues

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland is one of the latest states where what students are taught about gender identity has become a heated topic in school board elections. A conservative group called Save Our Schools Maryland is pushing candidates who oppose a plan to adopt a state health education framework that instructs educators how to teach about gender identity. So far, the group is backing 40 candidates across 12 Maryland counties.
MARYLAND STATE
CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament to be played in Baltimore through 2025

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a successful first year in Charm City, the CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament will extend its run in Baltimore through 2025. "I personally could not be more excited that the CIAA has found its home in Charm City at the Royal Farms Arena for the next three years,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a release. “The tournament provides an opportunity for the City, State, local businesses, and our communities to come together to highlight Black excellence by providing an incredible tournament experience. The CIAA Tournament staying in Baltimore is a win for all involved. It generates a strong economic impact for our city each year and greatly benefits students who attend or are looking to attend historically Black colleges and universities.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Dinos & Dragons coming to Baltimore!

See dinosaurs and dragons at a new event coming to Baltimore. The DINO & DRAGON STROLL is a fun tour that lets up walk-thru and gets up close to life-like and life-size Dinosaurs AND Dragons!
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas wins top award in college lacrosse

WASHINGTON (WBFF) — The top individual award in college lacrosse is headed back to College Park. Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas has been named the men's recipient of the Tewaaraton Award, joining Jared Bernhardt (2021) and Matt Rambo (2017) becoming the third player in program history to do so. The Sykesville native and former Boys' Latin standout is Maryland's all-time leader in points scored (340) and goals (205). Wisnauskas played a huge role in the Terps' national championship with two goals and two assists in the 9-7 win over Cornell.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Shining Star Power at the Baltimore Comedy Factory

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One of the most influential rising stars of this generation will be shining his light at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Social Media Sensation and Comedian Desi Banks joined us live in studio to share more about his show.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County man is first heat-related death of 2022, says MDH

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health says the first reported heat death of 2022 is a 65-year-old man from Baltimore County. “As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can result in serious ailments and even death,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan in a news release. “During hot weather, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Staffing shortages in SA Mosby's Office are 'the worst it's ever been'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is tasked with charging criminals, but recent news of a dwindling staff has some people concerned about the capability of the current office. FOX45 News obtained some information regarding the current staffing levels; Mosby’s Office did not respond...
BALTIMORE, MD
Code Orange Alert As Hot & Humid Conditions Remain In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Heat and humidity continue to be an issue Tuesday. A code orange air quality alert is in effect with the hot temps expected. People who are sensitive should limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity. The large ridge of high pressure stays on top of...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man sought in stabbing attack

It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
BALTIMORE, MD

