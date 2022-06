Europe’s decision to ban the vast majority of Russian oil imports has the potential to remake global markets. What it means for the climate is less certain. Analysts said the announcement this week from the European Commission that it would ban Russian seaborne crude imports has the potential to alter trade flows, hinder Russia’s oil industry and contribute to a sustained period of high crude prices. That level of disruption could prompt serious attempts to green global energy systems.

