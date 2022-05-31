Michigan sheriff: Motive still unknown in killing of 3 kids, mother

(CBS DETROIT) — A woman convicted of embezzling money from a 90-year-old woman in Montcalm County faces an additional charge and prison time for resisting arrest.
According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Teri Miller was charged and pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing a police officer. She received a one-year incarceration sentence with credit for 29 days served stemming from her arrest in the embezzlement case.
“Those who attempt to harm law enforcement or evade justice in the course of officers executing their duties will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Officials say in March, Miller and her co-defendants...
