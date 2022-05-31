ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sweltering Tuesday (5.31.22)

By Bree Smith
WTVF
 3 days ago

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch.| High: 92|SW 5-10 Summer continues to surge in...

www.newschannel5.com

KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/23 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, about 15 degrees cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Some extra clouds spill in tonight with a chance of showers around the area through daybreak. As for tomorrow, a chance of showers early in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.Looking Ahead: Clouds rule on Wednesday with highs near 70 again. Into Thursday, there's a chance of a little rain, but nothing substantial. As for Friday, it could be a little tricky for those heading away for the holiday weekend... showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
#Stormy Thursday#Shower Storm Ch
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
WWL-AMFM

Entering the summer weather pattern this month

It is June and we begin to enter the official summer-weather pattern of heat and humidity. “Upper ridging will keep us mostly dry and hot for much of the week. Spotty to scattered showers/storms are possible Wednesday, around 30%, then rain
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
CBS San Francisco

Possible weekend showers may be season's last chance of rain

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area could see rain showers this weekend ahead of warmer temperatures next week, possibly the last real rain chance for the foreseeable future, according to forecasters.The National Weather Service says a late-season system will bring a chance of light rain to the North Bay Saturday evening, spreading across the Bay Area by Sunday morning. Showers were expected to end by Sunday afternoon. Following the storm, a high-pressure system will start building over the regions bringing seasonably warm temperatures early next week, and trending hotter inland by Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.KPIX 5 First Alert...
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Showers with highs in the 60s. Showers will hang around for part of the day on Friday, but beautiful weather is expected through the weekend. Forecasters expect showers during the morning lasting into the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see...
