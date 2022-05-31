ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Canadian Bill Would Ban Handgun Sales, Imports

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YTTb_0fvY4XjR00

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new bill to freeze handgun ownership in Canada.

The legislation would end the buying, selling and importing of handguns in Canada.

It would also increase penalties for gun smuggling and would require gun magazines to never hold more than five rounds.

Trudeau campaigned on ending gun violence in 2019.

In 2020, Canada banned more than 1,500 types of military style weapons after one of their country’s most deadly shootings.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

China's yuan could strength against the dollar as the Fed struggles to balance growth and inflation, says top Beijing official

The yuan won't face as much volatility and can strengthen against the dollar, a Chinese official said. China's economy is gaining momentum, while US central bank policies could weaken the dollar. "Many market institutions believe it will become more difficult for the Fed to stabilize growth while controlling inflation."
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lights shine and beacons burn for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Jubilee beacons light up across Britain to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on the throne. Iran vows 'immediate response' to any Western move against it at IAEA, article with image. Middle East ·. June 3, 2022 · 1:00 PM UTC. Iran vowed on Friday to show an "immediate response"...
WORLD
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy