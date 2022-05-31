Canadian Bill Would Ban Handgun Sales, Imports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new bill to freeze handgun ownership in Canada.

The legislation would end the buying, selling and importing of handguns in Canada.

It would also increase penalties for gun smuggling and would require gun magazines to never hold more than five rounds.

Trudeau campaigned on ending gun violence in 2019.

In 2020, Canada banned more than 1,500 types of military style weapons after one of their country’s most deadly shootings.