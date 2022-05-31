ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diana Would Be 'Heartbroken' To See Harry and William's Royal Rift Continue

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Princess Diana's former butler has spoken about how she would have felt to see her sons' relationship continue to be strained ahead of the queen's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Burrell
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#Wales Memorial Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Prince William 'Worried' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Will Pull A Stunt To Get The Limelight' At Platinum Jubilee, Author Claims

Even though Prince Harry and Prince William have seen each other in the past few years, the latter still doesn't trust his brother. Last week, it was announced that Meghan Markle, Harry and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, would be coming to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee — and it's safe to say that the dad-of-three is less than thrilled with the news. “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight," author Tom Bower claimed. “Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
975K+
Followers
96K+
Post
852M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy