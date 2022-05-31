Multi-vehicle crash causes heavy traffic delays on Route 3 in Braintree

Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic in Braintree.

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A multi-vehicle crash caused heavy traffic delays on Route 3 in Braintree during the morning commute on Tuesday.

MassDOT says the crash happened on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 40.

All lanes were shut down following the crash but the highway was reopened to traffic shortly before 7 a.m.

Motorists were urged to seek an alternate route to avoid the delays.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

