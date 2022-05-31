Russian State TV Discusses How to 'Destroy East and West Coasts of U.S.'
A Russian politician said four missiles would leave nothing of the east and west coasts, causing a mushroom cloud that would be visible from...www.newsweek.com
These people need to Grow Up. what game are they playing ?You Sunk My Battleship.Jesus. Just Live and be happy.This Planet has some of the most miserable folks on it.
Funny how people in russias news networks who shill for poopin don't think America would fire back at them. Like they can bomb the US and that's that 😂😂🤣😂
After the disaster of Afghanistan, we are seen as a weak country. We need to oust the democrats and put in republicans that love America.
