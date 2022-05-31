ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cellular engagement and interaction in the tumor microenvironment predict non-response to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

By Angel Qin
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 agentsÂ have improved the survival of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). Tumor PD-L1 expression is an imperfect biomarker as it does not capture the complex interactions between constituents of the tumor microenvironment (TME). Using multiplex fluorescent immunohistochemistry (mfIHC), we modeled the TME...

www.nature.com

Medical News Today

Early palliative care for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer: What to know

Metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) happens when NSCLC spreads to other parts of the body. There is no cure yet, but early treatment and palliative care can improve outcomes for many people. Palliative care involves people receiving long-term care for a serious illness that has no cure yet. Treatment...
CANCER
Nature.com

Chromosome-specific retention of cancer-associated DNA hypermethylation following pharmacological inhibition of DNMT1

The DNA methylation status of the X-chromosome in cancer cells is often overlooked because of computational difficulties. Most of the CpG islands on the X-chromosome are mono-allelically methylated in normal female cells and only present as a single copy in male cells. We treated two colorectal cancer cell lines from a male (HCT116) and a female (RKO) with increasing doses of a DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1)-specific inhibitor (GSK3685032/GSK5032) over several months to remove as much non-essential CpG methylation as possible. Profiling of the remaining DNA methylome revealed an unexpected, enriched retention of DNA methylation on the X-chromosome. Strikingly, the identified retained X-chromosome DNA methylation patterns accurately predicted de novo DNA hypermethylation in colon cancer patient methylomes in the TCGA COAD/READ cohort. These results suggest that a re-examination of tumors for X-linked DNA methylation changes may enable greater understanding of the importance of epigenetic silencing of cancer related genes.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Liquid Biopsy: A Pathway To Earlier And Less Invasive Cancer Detection

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Liquid biopsies provide hope for quicker and more accurate early-stage cancer detection across a wider range of cancer types with a simple blood test. Using current standard of care, only about 25% of cancers are detected via screening.1 The remaining 75% are detected when the patient is symptomatic, and most likely in a later stage of cancer.2 Largely as a result, cancer accounts for 609,000 deaths a year in the United States, making it the second leading cause of death.3 Liquid biopsies, however, provide hope. This approach can be particularly beneficial for detecting cancers that currently do not have proven screening methods and thus require invasive tissue biopsies. In this piece, we introduce liquid biopsy technology and examine what it will take for it to become a prominent standard of care.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Age-related lung changes provide pathway for metastatic growth of dormant melanoma cancer cells

Spreading cancer cells that escape a primary tumor site can seed in tissues distant from the tumor, but may take several years or decades to grow into full metastatic cancers. Understanding of tumor dormancy, the process by which this happens, was incomplete. Now, new laboratory research directed by investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health finds that secreted age-induced changes in distant sites such as the lung can effectively reactivate dormant cells and cause them to grow.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Biomarker in liquid biopsy for lung cancer appears more accurate in predicting immunotherapy response than tumor biopsy

Mount Sinai researchers have validated for the first time that a simple blood test called a liquid biopsy could be a better predictor of whether cancer immunotherapy will be successful for a patient with lung cancer than an invasive tumor biopsy procedure. Their study was published in the Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research in June.
CANCER
Nature.com

Enhancer methylation dynamics drive core transcriptional regulatory circuitry in pan-cancer

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that enhancer methylation has strong and dynamic regulatory effects on gene expression. Some transcription factors (TFs) can auto- and cross-regulate in a feed-forward manner, and cooperate with their enhancers to form core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs). However, the elaborated regulatory mechanism between enhancer methylation and CRC remains the tip of the iceberg. Here, we revealed that DNA methylation could drive the tissue-specific enhancer basal transcription and target gene expression in human cancers. By integrating methylome, transcriptome, and 3D genomic data, we identified enhancer methylation triplets (enhancer methylation-enhancer transcription-target gene expression) and dissected potential regulatory patterns within them. Moreover, we observed that cancer-specific core TFs regulated by enhancers were able to shape their enhancer methylation forming the enhancer methylation-driven CRCs (emCRCs). Further parsing of clinical implications showed rewired emCRCs could serve as druggable targets and prognostic risk markers. In summary, the integrative analysis of enhancer methylation regulome would facilitate portraying the cancer epigenomics landscape and developing the epigenetic anti-cancer approaches.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer-cell-secreted extracellular vesicles suppress insulin secretion through miR-122 to impair systemic glucose homeostasis and contribute to tumour growth

Epidemiological studies demonstrate an association between breast cancer (BC) and systemic dysregulation of glucose metabolism. However, how BC influences glucose homeostasis remains unknown. We show that BC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) suppress pancreatic insulin secretion to impair glucose homeostasis. EV-encapsulated miR-122 targets PKM in Î²-cells to suppress glycolysis and ATP-dependent insulin exocytosis. Mice receiving high-miR-122 EVs or bearing BC tumours exhibit suppressed insulin secretion, enhanced endogenous glucose production, impaired glucose tolerance and fasting hyperglycaemia. These effects contribute to tumour growth and are abolished by inhibiting EV secretion or miR-122, restoring PKM in Î²-cells or supplementing insulin. Compared with non-cancer controls, patients with BC have higher levels of circulating EV-encapsulated miR-122 and fasting glucose concentrations but lower fasting insulin; miR-122 levels are positively associated with glucose and negatively associated with insulin. Therefore, EV-mediated impairment of whole-body glycaemic control may contribute to tumour progression and incidence of type 2 diabetes in some patients with BC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Plasma metabolites associated with functional and clinical outcomes in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with and without type 2 diabetes

Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is increasingly treated with medications for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Whether metabolic derangements in HFrEF and T2DM are associated with differential outcomes remains unclear. Therefore, understanding molecular pathways in HFrEF and T2DM and their effects on clinical endpoints is important. The FIGHT trial randomized 300 individuals with HFrEF and a recent HF hospitalization to liraglutide (a GLP-1 receptor agonist) versus placebo to assess effects on mortality, HF rehospitalization, and 6-month change in NT-ProBNP. Although the trial showed no clinical benefit of liraglutide, the trial population was highly enriched for individuals with T2DM. Sixty metabolites were quantified via mass spectrometry in plasma from 254 FIGHT participants (N"‰="‰147 (57.9%) with T2DM). Principal components analysis reduced the high number of correlated metabolites into uncorrelated factors. The association of factor levels with 90-day changes in 6-min walk distance (6MWD) and NT-proBNP, and with time to mortality or HF hospitalization were evaluated. There were no changes in metabolite factors according to treatment assignment. However, in analyses stratified by T2DM status, changes in five plasma metabolite factors correlated with changes in functional outcomes beyond adjustment: factor 2 (branched-chain amino acids [BCAA]) correlated with changes in NT-proBNP (ÏÂ ="‰âˆ’Â 0.291, p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰10"“4) and 6MWD (Ï="‰0.265, p"‰="‰0.011); factor 1 (medium-chain acylcarnitines; "‰ÏÂ ="‰0.220, p"‰="‰0.008), factor 4 (long-chain dicarboxylacylcarnitines; Ï"‰="‰0.191, p"‰="‰0.019), factor 5 (long-chain acylcarnitines; ÏÂ ="‰0.198, p"‰="‰0.017), and factor 8 (urea cycle metabolites; ÏÂ ="‰âˆ’Â 0.239, p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰10"“3), correlated with change in NT-proBNP. Factor 4 was associated with time-to-event (HR"‰="‰1.513 [95% CI 1.208"“1.896], p"‰="‰3"‰Ã—"‰10"“4) with a trend towards stronger prognostic effect in T2DM (T2DM: p"‰="‰1"‰Ã—"‰10"“3, non-T2DM: p"‰="‰0.1). We identified metabolites of BCAA, urea cycle and fatty acid metabolism as biomarkers of HFrEF outcomes, with observed differences in HFrEF patients with T2DM. Such biomarkers might enable future diagnostic or therapeutic interventions in individuals with HFrEF and T2DM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pyroptosis is related to immune infiltration and predictive for survival of colon adenocarcinoma patients

Pyroptosis is a novel type of programmed cell death, initiated by inflammasome. Pyroptosis inhibits the development and metastasis of colon cancer and is associated with patients' prognosis. However, how the pyroptosis-related genes predict the survival of patients is still unclear. In the study, colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) patients were divided into two groups according to the expression of pyroptosis-related regulators through consensus clustering. DEGs between two clusters were analyzed by using COX and Lasso regression. Then, regression coefficients in Lasso were used to calculate the risk score for every patient. Patients were classified into two types: low- and high-risk group according to their risk score. The difference of immune microenvironment infiltration and clinicopathological characteristics between subgroups was performed. Moreover, the nomogram model was built on the bases of risk model and clinicopathological factors. The TCGA-COAD cohort and GEO cohort were used as training and validating set respectively. 398 COAD patients in TCGA training set were identified as two regulation patterns via unsupervised clustering method. Patients in cluster 2 showed better prognosis (P"‰="‰0.002). Through differentiated expression analysis, COX and Lasso regression, a 5-gene prognostic risk model was constructed. This risk model was significantly associated with OS (HR: 2.088, 95% CI: 1.183"“3.688, P"‰="‰0.011), validated in GEO set (HR:1.344, 95%CI: 1.061"“1.704, P"‰="‰0.014), and patients with low risk had better prognosis (P"‰<"‰0.001 in TCGA; P"‰="‰0.038 in GEO). Through ROC analysis, it can be found that this model presented better predictive accuracy for long-term survival. Clinical analyses demonstrated that high-risk group had more advanced N stage, higher risk of metastasis and later pathological stage. Immune-related analysis illustrated that low-risk group had more immune cell infiltration and more activated immune pathways. The pyroptosis-related risk model can be predictive for the survival of COAD patients. That patients with higher risk had poorer prognosis was associated with more advanced tumor stage and higher risk of metastasis, and resulted from highly activated pro-tumor pathways and inhibited immune system and poorer integrity of intestinal epithelial. This study proved the relationship between pyroptosis and immune, which offered basis for future studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Global characterization of megakaryocytes in bone marrow, peripheral blood, and cord blood by single-cell RNA sequencing

Megakaryocytes (MK) are mainly derived from bone marrow and are mainly involved in platelet production. Studies have shown that MK derived from bone marrow may have immune function, and that MK from peripheral blood are associated with prostate cancer. Single-cell transcriptome sequencing can help us better understand the heterogeneity and potential function of MK cell populations in bone marrow (BM), peripheral Blood (PB), and cord blood (CB) of healthy and diseased people.We integrated more than 1.2 million single-cell transcriptome data from 132 samples of PB, BM, and CB from healthy individuals and patients from different dataset. We examined the MK (including MK and product of MK) by single-cell RNA sequencing data analysis methods and identification of MK-related protein expression by the Human Protein atlas. We investigate the relationship between the MK subtype and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in 77 non-cancer and 402 NSCLC. We found that MK were widely distributed and the amount of MK in peripheral blood was more than that in bone marrow and there were specificity MK subtypes in peripheral blood. We found classical MK1 with typical MK characteristics and non-classical MK2 closely related to immunity which was the most common subtype in bone marrow and cord blood. Classical MK1 was closely related to Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and can be used as a diagnostic marker. MK2 may have potential adaptive immune function and play a role in tumor NSCLC and autoimmune diseases Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. MK have 14 subtypes and are widely distributed in PB, CB, and BM. MK subtypes are closely related to immunity and have potential to be a diagnostic indicator of NSCLC.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Degrading a key cancer cell-surface protein to invigorate immune attack on tumors

One powerful way cancer cells defend against tumor-killing immune cells is to load up their cell surface with a protein known as PD-L1. Now a team of UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers led by Roger S. Lo, MD, Ph.D., has identified a method to degrade tumor cell-surface PD-L1, thereby making tumors susceptible to immune attack. This approach, in combination with existing therapies, could improve treatment responses of metastatic melanoma and other cancers by suppressing resistance to current therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Expanding RNAi therapeutics to extrahepatic tissues with lipophilic conjugates

Yesseinia I. Anglero-RodriguezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6674-05951,. Therapeutics based on short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) delivered to hepatocytes have been approved, but new delivery solutions are needed to target additional organs. Here we show that conjugation of 2"²-O-hexadecyl (C16) to siRNAs enables safe, potent and durable silencing in the central nervous system (CNS), eye and lung in rodents and non-human primates with broad cell type specificity. We show that intrathecally or intracerebroventricularly delivered C16-siRNAs were active across CNS regions and cell types, with sustained RNA interference (RNAi) activity for at least 3"‰months. Similarly, intravitreal administration to the eye or intranasal administration to the lung resulted in a potent and durable knockdown. The preclinical efficacy of an siRNA targeting the amyloid precursor protein was evaluated through intracerebroventricular dosing in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease, resulting in amelioration of physiological and behavioral deficits. Altogether, C16 conjugation of siRNAs has the potential for safe therapeutic silencing of target genes outside the liver with infrequent dosing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatiotemporal multiplexed immunofluorescence imaging of living cells and tissues with bioorthogonal cycling of fluorescent probes

Cells in complex organisms undergo frequent functional changes, but few methods allow comprehensive longitudinal profiling of living cells. Here we introduce scission-accelerated fluorophore exchange (SAFE), a method for multiplexed temporospatial imaging of living cells with immunofluorescence. SAFE uses a rapid bioorthogonal click chemistry to remove immunofluorescent signals from the surface of labeled cells, cycling the nanomolar-concentration reagents in seconds and enabling multiple rounds of staining of the same samples. It is non-toxic and functional in both dispersed cells and intact living tissues. We demonstrate multiparameter (n"‰â‰¥"‰14), non-disruptive imaging of murine peripheral blood mononuclear and bone marrow cells to profile cellular differentiation. We also show longitudinal multiplexed imaging of bone marrow progenitor cells as they develop into neutrophils over 6"‰days and real-time multiplexed cycling of living mouse hepatic tissues. We anticipate that SAFE will find broad utility for investigating physiologic dynamics in living systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-valent tungsten redox catalysis enables controlled isomerization and carbonylative functionalization of alkenes

The controlled isomerization and functionalization of alkenes is a cornerstone achievement in organometallic catalysis that is now widely used throughout industry. In particular, the addition of CO and H2 to an alkene, also known as the oxo-process, is used in the production of linear aldehydes from crude alkene feedstocks. In these catalytic reactions, isomerization is governed by thermodynamics, giving rise to functionalization at the most stable alkylmetal species. Despite the ubiquitous industrial applications of tandem alkene isomerization/functionalization reactions, selective functionalization at internal positions has remained largely unexplored. Here we report that the simple W(0) precatalyst W(CO)6 catalyses the isomerization of alkenes to unactivated internal positions and subsequent hydrocarbonylation with CO. The six- to seven-coordinate geometry changes that are characteristic of the W(0)/W(II) redox cycle and the conformationally flexible directing group are key factors in allowing isomerization to take place over multiple positions and stop at a defined unactivated internal site that is primed for in situ functionalization.
CHEMISTRY
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
CANCER
Nature.com

Room-temperature electrically switchable spin"“valley coupling in a van der Waals ferroelectric halide perovskite with persistent spin helix

Spintronic devices, by harnessing the spin degree of freedom, are expected to outperform charge-based devices in terms of energy efficiency and speed of operation. The use of an electric field to control spin at room temperature has been pursued for decades. A major hurdle that has contributed to the slow progress in this regard is the dilemma between effective control and strong spin relaxation. For example, in a Rashba/Dresselhaus material with strong spin"“orbit coupling, although the internal magnetic field could be substantial enough to effectively control spin precession, often, the spin-relaxation time becomes extremely short as a consequence of Dyakonov"“Perel scattering. To address this, a persistent spin helix has been proposed in systems with SU(2) symmetry. Here we show the discovery of the persistent spin helix in an organic"“inorganic hybrid ferroelectric halide perovskite whose layered nature makes it intrinsically like a quantum well. We demonstrate that the spin-polarized band structure is switchable at room temperature via an intrinsic ferroelectric field. We reveal valley"“spin coupling through a circular photogalvanic effect in single-crystalline bulk crystals. The favoured short spin helix wavelength (three orders of magnitude shorter than in III"“V materials), room-temperature operation and non-volatility make the hybrid perovskite an ideal platform for understanding symmetry-tuned spin dynamics, towards designing practical spintronic materials and devices that can resolve the control-relaxation dilemma.
CHEMISTRY

