Man fatally shot in Brooklyn, police say

By AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in the vicinity of Lexington and Marcy avenues at around 1:40 a.m., according to officials. They found the 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11

PIX11

