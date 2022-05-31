Man fatally shot in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in the vicinity of Lexington and Marcy avenues at around 1:40 a.m., according to officials. They found the 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing.

